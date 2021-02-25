VHSL Class 6 state swimming championships: Colonial Forge's Frick is runner-up in 100 breast

Jakob Frick wasn’t conceding anything entering the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke final in Thursday’s VHSL Class 6 state meet at the Rouse Center in Stafford, but a gold medal wasn’t the Colonial Forge High School senior’s only goal.

With Oakton’s University of Texas-bound Anthony Grimm in the field, a victory by Frick would have been a substantial upset. That’s why Frick was happy with his second-place finish in a personal-best time of 55.72 seconds, while Grimm broke his own state record with a 53.84 clocking.

“Going into the race, my focus really wasn’t on [Grimm],” said Frick, who was seeded fourth after finishing fifth in the state as a junior last year. “I just really wanted to swim my own race, and I was able to post a best time.”

Said Colonial Forge coach Bianca West: “He was disappointed, but in a happy way.”

Frick’s runner-up finish matched the best individual placing from a Stafford County swimmer in the highest classification since the VHSL adopted a six-division format in 2014.

Teammate Ashley Wang was second in the girls’ 100 backstroke as a freshman last year. On Thursday, Wang finished third in the same race, albeit with a better time (56.06) than she posted a year ago.