VHSL Class 6 state swimming championships: Colonial Forge's Frick is runner-up in 100 breast

Jakob Frick wasn’t conceding anything entering the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke final in Thursday’s VHSL Class 6 state meet at the Rouse Center in Stafford, but a gold medal wasn’t the Colonial Forge High School senior’s only goal.
With Oakton’s University of Texas-bound Anthony Grimm in the field, a victory by Frick would have been a substantial upset. That’s why Frick was happy with his second-place finish in a personal-best time of 55.72 seconds, while Grimm broke his own state record with a 53.84 clocking.
“Going into the race, my focus really wasn’t on [Grimm],” said Frick, who was seeded fourth after finishing fifth in the state as a junior last year. “I just really wanted to swim my own race, and I was able to post a best time.”
Said Colonial Forge coach Bianca West: “He was disappointed, but in a happy way.”
Frick’s runner-up finish matched the best individual placing from a Stafford County swimmer in the highest classification since the VHSL adopted a six-division format in 2014.
Teammate Ashley Wang was second in the girls’ 100 backstroke as a freshman last year. On Thursday, Wang finished third in the same race, albeit with a better time (56.06) than she posted a year ago.
“I went faster than last year at state, which I was pleased with. I was really focused on my underwater portion,” Wang said. “There were several new people in the final, as well as some other very fast swimmers.”
Wang also placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (55.71) in an event that saw Yorktown senior Torri Huske shatter the national high school record with a clocking of 49.95.
Riverbend senior Massimo Serafini also placed in the top eight in two events. He was fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.45), one spot ahead of teammate William Ross (21.52). Serafini was also sixth in the 100 fly (51.79). Riverbend sophomore Trevor Hudson added a sixth-place finish in the 500 free (4:40.87).
Massaponax’s Carlie Clements added to a strong night from area sophomores by finishing eighth in the girls’ 50 freestyle (24.16).
Huske and Grimm were the stars of the meet. Huske, who has signed to swim for Stanford, also set a national high school record (1:53.73) in winning the girls’ 200 IM and anchored winning 200 and 400 free relays, leading Yorktown to the girls’ team title. Grimm also took the boys’ 50 free (19.69) and swam on first-place 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.
Frick, who has committed to swim at the U.S. Naval Academy, earlier placed 10th in the boys’ 200 IM (1:57.32). He will face Grimm again soon, both during the upcoming club season and later on an even bigger stage.
He has qualified to compete in the 200-meter butterfly at Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials June 4-7 in Omaha, Neb. He also hopes to hit the 100 fly qualifying mark with his club team, National Capital, before the May 30 deadline.
“I’ve got four or five meets to try to make it,” Frick said. “I’m less than a second away, so I think I’ve got a shot.”
