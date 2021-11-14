 Skip to main content
VHSL football playoff pairings
VHSL football playoff pairings

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(Dates, times TBA)

REGION 6A

James River (7–5) at Oscar Smith (9–1)

Manchester (8–2) at Western Branch (9–2)

REGION 6B

Osbourn (8–3) at Battlefield (11–0)

Unity Reed (6–5) at Freedom (9–2)

REGION 6C

South County (9–2) at Robinson (10–1)

West Potomac (7–4) at Lake Braddock (9–2)

REGION 6D

South Lakes (6–5) at James Madison (10–1)

Westfield (6–5) at Centreville (9–2)

REGION 5A

Indian River (6–3) at Green Run (11–0)

Salem–Va. Beach (8–2) at Kempsville (8–1)

REGION 5B

Nansemond River (5–5) at Woodside (7–2)

Mechville (5–4) at Maury (5–1)

REGION 5C

Douglas Freeman (9–2) at Highland Springs (8–3)

Hermitage (9–2) at Midlothian (7–2)

REGION 5D

Riverbend (9–2) at Stone Bridge (11–0)

Patrick Henry–Roanoke (8–3) at Mountain View (10–1)

REGION 4A

Warhill (10–1) at Hampton (9–1)

Churchland (9–2) at King’s Fork (9–1)

REGION 4B

Varina (9–1) at King George (10–0)

Patrick Henry–Ashland (9–2) at Dinwiddie (9–0)

REGION 4C

Loudoun County (9–2) at Broad Run (10–1)

Tuscarora (9–2) at Heritage–Leesburg (9–2)

REGION 4D

Louisa (9–2) at Salem (10–1)

Western Albemarle (10–1) at G.W.–Danville (8–1)

REGION 3A

Hopewell (6–3) at Phoebus (10–1)

Lafayette (8–2) at York (10–1)

REGION 3B

James Monroe (6–5) at Brentsville (9–2)

Goochland (6–5) at Meridian (9–2)

REGION 3C

Broadway (7–4) at Liberty Christian (10–0)

Brookville (7–3) at Heritage–Lynchburg (9–2)

REGION 3D

Lord Botetourt (7–3) at Christiansburg (10–1)

Bassett (9–2) at Abingdon (10–1)

REGION 2A

Thomas Jefferson (7–3) at Nottoway (10–0)

Poquoson (6–4) at King William (9–1)

REGION 2B

Strasburg (9–2) at Central–Woodstock (9–1)

Clarke County (10–1) at Stuarts Draft (8–2)

REGION 2C

Martinsville (5–5) at Glenvar (10–1)

Radford (8–3) at Appomattox (9–1)

REGION 2D

Union (8–3) at Graham (10–0)

Richlands (5–5) at Central–Wise (8–3)

REGION 1A

West Point (7–3) at Essex (6–1)

Northumberland (7–2) at King & Queen (9–1)

REGION 1B

William Campbell (5–4) at Riverheads (10–0)

Central–Lunenburg (8–2) at Buffalo Gap (7–3)

REGION 1C

George Wythe (7–3) at Galax (7–2)

Parry McCluer (8–3) at Giles (7–2)

REGION 1D

Grundy (6–4) at Holston (11–0)

Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (8–3) vs. Twin Springs/ Eastside winner

