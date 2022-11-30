VHSL football playoff pairings

Saturday’s state semifinals
CLASS 6
James Madison (9–3) at Fairfax (13–0), 2 p.m.
Western Branch (11–2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13–0), 3 p.m.
CLASS 5
Stone Bridge (12–1) at Highland Springs (13–0), 2 p.m.
Maury (10–1) at Green Run (13–0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 4
Warwick (11–1) at Dinwiddie (13–0), 2 p.m.
Kettle Run (12–0) at E.C. Glass (12–1), 5 p.m.
CLASS 3
Christiansburg (10–3) at Heritage–Lynchburg (11–2), noon
Phoebus (13–0) vs. Brentsville (12–1), 2 p.m.
CLASS 2
Poquoson (9–4) at Central-Woodstock (10–2), 2 p.m.
Appomattox County (10–3) at Graham (13–0), 2 p.m.
CLASS 1
Grundy (8–4) at George Wythe (9–3), 1 p.m.
Essex (13–0) at Riverheads (10–1), 2 p.m.