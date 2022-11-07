 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VHSL football playoff pairings

REGION 6A

Friday's quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam (4–6) at Oscar Smith (8–1), 6

James River–Midlothian (4–6) at Thomas Dale (9–1), 7

Cosby (5–5) at Manchester (9–1), 7

Franklin County (6–4) at Western Branch (8–2), 6

REGION 6B

Thursday's quarterfinals

Colonial Forge (5–5) at Battlefield (10–0), 7

Friday's quarterfinals

Gar–Field (5–5) at Freedom–Prince William (10–0)

Unity Reed (6–4) at Patriot (9–1), 7

Forest Park (6–4) at John Champe (9–3), 7 

REGION 6C

Friday's quarterfinals

Alexandria City (5–5) at Fairfax (10–0), 7

Thomas Edison (6–4) at South County (9–1)

Hayfield (7–3) at West Springfield (8–2), 7

James Robinson (7–3) at Lake Braddock (8–2), 7

REGION 6D

Friday's quarterfinals

Washington–Liberty (5–5) at James Madison (7–3), 7

Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2)

Herndon (6–4) at Westfield (6–4), 7

Yorktown (7-3) at Langley (7–3), 7

REGION 5A

Friday's quarterfinals

Hickory (3–7) at Green Run (10–0), 7

Tallword (4–6) at Kempsville (9–1), 7

Bayside (6–4) at Frank Cox (8–2), 7

Indian River (7–3) at Salem–Va. Beach (7–3), 7

REGION 5B

Quarterfinals

Norview (4-6) at Woodside (7-3)

Menchville (5-5) at Kecoughtan (7-3)

Byes: Maury (7-1), Nansemond River (6-4)

REGION 5C

Thursday's quarterfinals

Prince George (1-9) at Highland Springs (10-0), 7

Glen Allen (5-5) at Midlothian (9-1), 7

Hermitage (6-4) at L.C. Byrd (7-3), 7

Mills Godwin (6–4) at Douglas Freeman (8–2), 7

REGION 5D

Friday's quarterfinals

William Fleming (5–5) at Stone Bridge (9–1), 7

Albemarle (8–2) at Mountain View (9–1), 7

Briar Woods (7–3) at Partrick Henry-Roanoke (8–2), 7

Woodgrove (7–3) at Riverbend (8–2), 7

REGION 4A

Thursday's quarterfinals

Grafton (6–4) at Warhill (7–3), 

Heritage-Newport News (6–4) at Churchland (7–3), 7

Friday's quarterfinals

Hampton (3–7) at Warwick (9–1), 7

Deep Creek (5–5) at King’s Fork (8–2), 7

 REGION 4B

Thursday's quarterfinals

Powhatan (6–4) at Dinwiddie (10–0), 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland (6–4) at King George (10–0), 7

Matoaca (6–4) at Varina (9–1), 7

Eastern View (8–2) at Hanover (8–2), 7

REGION 4C

Friday's quarterfinals

Handley (7–3) at Loudoun County (10–0), 7

Loudoun Valley (6–3) at Sherando (6–4), 7

Millbrook (5–5) at Tuscarora (9-1), 7

Heritage-Leesburg (4–6) at Kettle Run (10–0), 7

REGION 4D

Friday's quarterfinals

Halifax (5–5) at E.C. Glass (9–1)

Jefferson Forest (4–6) at Louisa (10–0), 7:30

Western Albemarle (5–5) at Salem (8–2), 7

Amherst (6–4) at Orange (8–2), 7

REGION 3A

Friday's quarterfinals

York (7–3) at Phoebus (10–0)

Colonial Heights (6–4) at Lafayette (9–1), 7

Hopewell (6–4) at Lake Taylor (9–1), 7

Southampton (8–2) at I.C. Norcome (7–3)

REGION 3B

Thursday's quarterfinals

James Monroe (2–8) at Brentsville (9–1), 7

Goochland (3–7) at Skyline (6–4), 7

Caroline (4–6) vs. Armstrong (4–6) at Virginia State U., 7

Friday's quarterfinal

Culpeper (3–7) at Warren County (5–5), 7

 REGION 3C

Thursday's quarterfinal

Staunton (7–3) at Heritage Christian (8–2)

 Friday's quarterfinals

Rustburg (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–1)

Wilson Memorial (7–3) at Brookville (7–3)

Turner Ashby (8–2) at Spotswood (8–2)

REGION 3D

Thursday's quarterfinal

Hidden Valley (3–7) at Lord Boutetort (9–1), 7

Friday's quarterfinals

Staunton River (5–5) at Magna Vista (7–3), 7

Abingdon (5–5) at Christiansburg (7–3), 7

Cave Spring (6–4) at Bassett (7–3), 7

REGION 2A

Thursday's quarterfinals

 Bruton (5–5) at King William (7–3), 7

Nandua (6–4) at Poquoson (6–4), 6:30

Brunswick (5–5) at Greensville County (8–2), 7

Friday's quarterfinal

Amelia (5–5) at Thomas Jefferson (7–3), 7

REGION 2B

Friday's quarterfinals

East Rockingham (4–6) at Strasburg (9–1), 7

Madison County (6–4) at Luray (8–2), 7

Buckingham County (8–2) at Central–Woodstock (8–2), 7

Stuarts Draft (7–3) at Clarke County (7–3), 7

REGION 2C

Thursday's quarterfinal

Dan River (6–4) at Martinsville (9–1), 7

Friday's quarterfinals

 Gretna (5–5) at Radford (9–1), 7

Floyd County (7–3) at Glenvar (7–3), 7

Alleghany (6–4) at Appomattox County (7–3), 7

REGION 2D

Friday's quarterfinals

Central-Wise (4–6) at Graham (10–0), 7

Tazwell (6–4) at Ridgeview (9–1)

Lee (6–4) at Virginia High (8–2), 7

Union (7–3) at Gate City (7–3)

REGION 1A

Thursday's quarterfinal

Northampton (5–5) at King & Queen (8–2), 7

 Friday's quarterfinals

Colonial Beach (1–9) at Essex (10–0)

Rappahannock (5–5) at Northumberland (7–2)

Westmoreland (4–5) at West Point (6–4), 7

REGION 1B

Friday's quarterfinals

William Campbell (3-7) at Buffalo Gap (6-4), 7

Franklin (4-6) at Sussex Central (6-4), 7

Byes: Riverheads (8-1), Central-Lunenburg (10-0)

REGION 1C

Thursday's quarterfinals

Bath County (4–6) at Galax (6–3), 7

Parry McCluer (4–6) at George Wythe (6–3), 7

Giles (4–5) at Grayson County (8–2). 7

Friday's quarterfinal

Covington (3–7) at Narrows (8–1), 7

 REGION 1D

Hurley (5–4) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7–3), 7

Honaker (7–3) at Grundy (5–4)

Satuirday's quarterfinals

Lebanon (6–4) at Twin Springs (7–2), 1

 Holston (7–3) at Rye Cove (7–2), 1

Related to this story

