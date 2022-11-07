VHSL football playoff pairings

REGION 6A
Friday's quarterfinals
Floyd Kellam (4–6) at Oscar Smith (8–1), 6
James River–Midlothian (4–6) at Thomas Dale (9–1), 7
Cosby (5–5) at Manchester (9–1), 7
Franklin County (6–4) at Western Branch (8–2), 6
REGION 6B
Thursday's quarterfinals
Colonial Forge (5–5) at Battlefield (10–0), 7
Friday's quarterfinals
Gar–Field (5–5) at Freedom–Prince William (10–0)
Unity Reed (6–4) at Patriot (9–1), 7
Forest Park (6–4) at John Champe (9–3), 7
People are also reading…
REGION 6C
Friday's quarterfinals
Alexandria City (5–5) at Fairfax (10–0), 7
Thomas Edison (6–4) at South County (9–1)
Hayfield (7–3) at West Springfield (8–2), 7
James Robinson (7–3) at Lake Braddock (8–2), 7
REGION 6D
Friday's quarterfinals
Washington–Liberty (5–5) at James Madison (7–3), 7
Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2)
Herndon (6–4) at Westfield (6–4), 7
Yorktown (7-3) at Langley (7–3), 7
REGION 5A
Friday's quarterfinals
Hickory (3–7) at Green Run (10–0), 7
Tallword (4–6) at Kempsville (9–1), 7
Bayside (6–4) at Frank Cox (8–2), 7
Indian River (7–3) at Salem–Va. Beach (7–3), 7
REGION 5B
Quarterfinals
Norview (4-6) at Woodside (7-3)
Menchville (5-5) at Kecoughtan (7-3)
Byes: Maury (7-1), Nansemond River (6-4)
REGION 5C
Thursday's quarterfinals
Prince George (1-9) at Highland Springs (10-0), 7
Glen Allen (5-5) at Midlothian (9-1), 7
Hermitage (6-4) at L.C. Byrd (7-3), 7
Mills Godwin (6–4) at Douglas Freeman (8–2), 7
REGION 5D
Friday's quarterfinals
William Fleming (5–5) at Stone Bridge (9–1), 7
Albemarle (8–2) at Mountain View (9–1), 7
Briar Woods (7–3) at Partrick Henry-Roanoke (8–2), 7
Woodgrove (7–3) at Riverbend (8–2), 7
REGION 4A
Thursday's quarterfinals
Grafton (6–4) at Warhill (7–3),
Heritage-Newport News (6–4) at Churchland (7–3), 7
Friday's quarterfinals
Hampton (3–7) at Warwick (9–1), 7
Deep Creek (5–5) at King’s Fork (8–2), 7
REGION 4B
Thursday's quarterfinals
Powhatan (6–4) at Dinwiddie (10–0), 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland (6–4) at King George (10–0), 7
Matoaca (6–4) at Varina (9–1), 7
Eastern View (8–2) at Hanover (8–2), 7
REGION 4C
Friday's quarterfinals
Handley (7–3) at Loudoun County (10–0), 7
Loudoun Valley (6–3) at Sherando (6–4), 7
Millbrook (5–5) at Tuscarora (9-1), 7
Heritage-Leesburg (4–6) at Kettle Run (10–0), 7
REGION 4D
Friday's quarterfinals
Halifax (5–5) at E.C. Glass (9–1)
Jefferson Forest (4–6) at Louisa (10–0), 7:30
Western Albemarle (5–5) at Salem (8–2), 7
Amherst (6–4) at Orange (8–2), 7
REGION 3A
Friday's quarterfinals
York (7–3) at Phoebus (10–0)
Colonial Heights (6–4) at Lafayette (9–1), 7
Hopewell (6–4) at Lake Taylor (9–1), 7
Southampton (8–2) at I.C. Norcome (7–3)
REGION 3B
Thursday's quarterfinals
James Monroe (2–8) at Brentsville (9–1), 7
Goochland (3–7) at Skyline (6–4), 7
Caroline (4–6) vs. Armstrong (4–6) at Virginia State U., 7
Friday's quarterfinal
Culpeper (3–7) at Warren County (5–5), 7
REGION 3C
Thursday's quarterfinal
Staunton (7–3) at Heritage Christian (8–2)
Friday's quarterfinals
Rustburg (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–1)
Wilson Memorial (7–3) at Brookville (7–3)
Turner Ashby (8–2) at Spotswood (8–2)
REGION 3D
Thursday's quarterfinal
Hidden Valley (3–7) at Lord Boutetort (9–1), 7
Friday's quarterfinals
Staunton River (5–5) at Magna Vista (7–3), 7
Abingdon (5–5) at Christiansburg (7–3), 7
Cave Spring (6–4) at Bassett (7–3), 7
REGION 2A
Thursday's quarterfinals
Bruton (5–5) at King William (7–3), 7
Nandua (6–4) at Poquoson (6–4), 6:30
Brunswick (5–5) at Greensville County (8–2), 7
Friday's quarterfinal
Amelia (5–5) at Thomas Jefferson (7–3), 7
REGION 2B
Friday's quarterfinals
East Rockingham (4–6) at Strasburg (9–1), 7
Madison County (6–4) at Luray (8–2), 7
Buckingham County (8–2) at Central–Woodstock (8–2), 7
Stuarts Draft (7–3) at Clarke County (7–3), 7
REGION 2C
Thursday's quarterfinal
Dan River (6–4) at Martinsville (9–1), 7
Friday's quarterfinals
Gretna (5–5) at Radford (9–1), 7
Floyd County (7–3) at Glenvar (7–3), 7
Alleghany (6–4) at Appomattox County (7–3), 7
REGION 2D
Friday's quarterfinals
Central-Wise (4–6) at Graham (10–0), 7
Tazwell (6–4) at Ridgeview (9–1)
Lee (6–4) at Virginia High (8–2), 7
Union (7–3) at Gate City (7–3)
REGION 1A
Thursday's quarterfinal
Northampton (5–5) at King & Queen (8–2), 7
Friday's quarterfinals
Colonial Beach (1–9) at Essex (10–0)
Rappahannock (5–5) at Northumberland (7–2)
Westmoreland (4–5) at West Point (6–4), 7
REGION 1B
Friday's quarterfinals
William Campbell (3-7) at Buffalo Gap (6-4), 7
Franklin (4-6) at Sussex Central (6-4), 7
Byes: Riverheads (8-1), Central-Lunenburg (10-0)
REGION 1C
Thursday's quarterfinals
Bath County (4–6) at Galax (6–3), 7
Parry McCluer (4–6) at George Wythe (6–3), 7
Giles (4–5) at Grayson County (8–2). 7
Friday's quarterfinal
Covington (3–7) at Narrows (8–1), 7
REGION 1D
Hurley (5–4) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7–3), 7
Honaker (7–3) at Grundy (5–4)
Satuirday's quarterfinals
Lebanon (6–4) at Twin Springs (7–2), 1
Holston (7–3) at Rye Cove (7–2), 1