VHSL football playoff pairings

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(Friday unless noted)
REGION 6A
Grassfield (3-3) at Oscar Smith (5-0), 6:15 p.m.
Franklin County (4-2) at Thomas Dale (5-0), 7
REGION 6B
Battlefield (5-1) at Massaponax (6-0), 7
Patriot (4-1) at Gar-Field (6-0), 7 p.m.
REGION 6C
West Springfield (4-2) at South County (6-0), 7
Lake Braddock (4-2) at Robinson (4-2), 7
REGION 6D
Wakefield (4-1) at James Madison (6-0), 7
Chantilly (5-1) at South Lakes (3-1), 7
REGION 5A
Maury (4-1) at Salem (3-0), 7
Deep Creek (5-1) at Frank Cox (5-0), 6 p.m. Saturday
REGION 5B
Prince George (5-1) at Highland Springs (6-0), 7
Manchester (5-1) at Hermitage (6-0), 7 p.m.
REGION 5C
Freedom (1-4) at Stone Bridge (5-0), 7
Woodgrove (3-2) at Briar Woods (4-1), 7
REGION 5D
Mountain View (3-3) at Patrick Henry-Roanoke (5-1), 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg (3-2) at William Fleming (4-2), 7
REGION 4A
Warwick (4-1) at Lake Taylor (4-0), 7 p.m.
Warhill (4-1) at Churchland (3-1), 7 p.m.
REGION 4B
Louisa (6-0) at King George (6-0), 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry-Ashland (6-0) at Monacan (6-0), 7
REGION 4C
Handley (3-2) at Tuscarora (5-0), 7 p.m.
Broad Run (4-1) at Kettle Run (5-0), 7 p.m.
REGION 4D
Amherst (3-3) at Salem (6-0), 7
Pulaski (4-2) at G.W.-Danville (5-1), 7 p.m.
REGION 3A
New Kent (4-2) at Lafayette (5-0), 7 p.m.
Hopewell (3-1) at Phoebus (3-0), 7 p.m.
REGION 3B
Brentsville (5-1) at Goochland (5-0), 7
Skyline (5-1) at Independence (3-1), 7
REGION 3C
Heritage (5-1) at Rockbridge (6-0), 7
Liberty Christian (4-1) at Brookville (6-0), 7
REGION 3D
Christiansburg (3-3) at Lord Botetourt (6-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Carroll County (4-1) at Abingdon (5-0), 7 p.m.
REGION 2A
Poquoson (2-2) at Nottoway (3-0), 7 p.m.
Amelia County (1-2) at King William (4-0), 7 p.m.
REGION 2B
Buffalo Gap (3-3) at Stuarts Draft (5-1), 6
Page County (4-1) at Strasburg (5-1), 7 p.m.
REGION 2C
Radford (4-1) at Appomattox (6-0), 7
Glenvar (4-2) at Dan River (4-0), 7
REGION 2D
Union (4-2) at Graham (5-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Tazewell (3-2) at Central-Wise (4-1), TBD
REGION 1A
Northumberland (1-2) at King & Queen (5-0), 7 p.m.
Rappahannock (1-2) at West Point (3-2), 7 p.m.
REGION 1B
Altavista (2-4) at Riverheads (6-0), 7 p.m.
William Campbell (3-3) at Central-Lunenburg (3-2), 7
REGION 1C
George Wythe (3-2) at Galax (6-0), 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer (4-2) at Narrows (6-0), 7 p.m.
REGION 1D
Castlewood (5-1) at Holston (5-1), 7
J.I. Burton (2-1) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (5-1), 1 p.m. Saturday