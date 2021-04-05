 Skip to main content
VHSL football playoff pairings
VHSL football playoff pairings

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(Friday unless noted)

REGION 6A

Grassfield (3-3) at Oscar Smith (5-0), 6:15 p.m.

Franklin County (4-2) at Thomas Dale (5-0), 7

REGION 6B

Battlefield (5-1) at Massaponax (6-0), 7

Patriot (4-1) at Gar-Field (6-0), 7 p.m.

REGION 6C

West Springfield (4-2) at South County (6-0), 7

Lake Braddock (4-2) at Robinson (4-2), 7

REGION 6D

Wakefield (4-1) at James Madison (6-0), 7

Chantilly (5-1) at South Lakes (3-1), 7

REGION 5A

Maury (4-1) at Salem (3-0), 7

Deep Creek (5-1) at Frank Cox (5-0), 6 p.m. Saturday

REGION 5B

Prince George (5-1) at Highland Springs (6-0), 7

Manchester (5-1) at Hermitage (6-0), 7 p.m.

REGION 5C

Freedom (1-4) at Stone Bridge (5-0), 7

Woodgrove (3-2) at Briar Woods (4-1), 7

REGION 5D

Mountain View (3-3) at Patrick Henry-Roanoke (5-1), 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg (3-2) at William Fleming (4-2), 7

REGION 4A

Warwick (4-1) at Lake Taylor (4-0), 7 p.m.

Warhill (4-1) at Churchland (3-1), 7 p.m.

REGION 4B

Louisa (6-0) at King George (6-0), 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry-Ashland (6-0) at Monacan (6-0), 7

REGION 4C

Handley (3-2) at Tuscarora (5-0), 7 p.m.

Broad Run (4-1) at Kettle Run (5-0), 7 p.m.

REGION 4D

Amherst (3-3) at Salem (6-0), 7

Pulaski (4-2) at G.W.-Danville (5-1), 7 p.m.

REGION 3A

New Kent (4-2) at Lafayette (5-0), 7 p.m.

Hopewell (3-1) at Phoebus (3-0), 7 p.m.

REGION 3B

Brentsville (5-1) at Goochland (5-0), 7

Skyline (5-1) at Independence (3-1), 7

REGION 3C

Heritage (5-1) at Rockbridge (6-0), 7

Liberty Christian (4-1) at Brookville (6-0), 7

REGION 3D

Christiansburg (3-3) at Lord Botetourt (6-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Carroll County (4-1) at Abingdon (5-0), 7 p.m.

REGION 2A

Poquoson (2-2) at Nottoway (3-0), 7 p.m.

Amelia County (1-2) at King William (4-0), 7 p.m.

REGION 2B

Buffalo Gap (3-3) at Stuarts Draft (5-1), 6

Page County (4-1) at Strasburg (5-1), 7 p.m.

REGION 2C

Radford (4-1) at Appomattox (6-0), 7

Glenvar (4-2) at Dan River (4-0), 7

REGION 2D

Union (4-2) at Graham (5-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Tazewell (3-2) at Central-Wise (4-1), TBD

REGION 1A

Northumberland (1-2) at King & Queen (5-0), 7 p.m.

Rappahannock (1-2) at West Point (3-2), 7 p.m.

REGION 1B

Altavista (2-4) at Riverheads (6-0), 7 p.m.

William Campbell (3-3) at Central-Lunenburg (3-2), 7

REGION 1C

George Wythe (3-2) at Galax (6-0), 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer (4-2) at Narrows (6-0), 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

Castlewood (5-1) at Holston (5-1), 7

J.I. Burton (2-1) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (5-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

