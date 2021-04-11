VHSL football playoff pairings

REGIONAL FINALS
(Dates, sites TBA)
REGION 6A
Thomas Dale (6–0)
at Oscar Smith (6–0)
REGION 6B
Patriot (5–1) at Massaponax (7–0)
REGION 6C
Robinson (5–2)
at South County (7–0)
REGION 6D
Chantilly (5–1)
at James Madison (7–0)
REGION 5A
Maury (5–1) at Deep Creek (6–1)
REGION 5B
Manchester (6–1)
at Highland Springs (7–0)
REGION 5C
Briar Woods (5–1)
at Stone Bridge (6–0)
REGION 5D
Mountain View (4–3)
at William Fleming (5–2)
REGION 4A
Lake Taylor (5–0) winner vs.
Warhill (4–1)/Churchland (3–1)
REGION 4B
King George (7–0)
at Monacan (7–0)
REGION 4C
Tuscarora (6–0) vs. Broad Run (5–1)
REGION 4D
G.W.–Danville (6–1) at Salem (7–0)
REGION 3A
Phoebus (4–0) at Lafayette (6–0)
REGION 3B
Independence (4–1)
at Brentsville (6–1)
REGION 3C
Heritage (6–1)
at Liberty Christian (5–1)
REGION 3D
Abingdon (6–0)
at Lord Botetourt (7–0)
REGION 2A
Amelia County (3–3)
at Poquoson (3–2)
REGION 2B
Strasburg (6–1)
at Stuarts Draft (6–1)
REGION 2C