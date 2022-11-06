 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

VHSL football playoff pairings

(Times, dates TBA)

REGION 6A

Floyd Kellam (4–6) at Oscar Smith (8–1)

James River–Midlothian (4–6) at Thomas Dale (9–1)

Cosby (5–5) at Manchester (9–1)

Franklin County (6–4) at Western Branch (8–2)

REGION 6B

Gar–Field (5–5) at Freedom–Prince William (10–0)

Colonial Forge (5–5) at Battlefield (10–0)

Unity Reed (6–4) at Patriot (9–1)

Forest Park (6–4) at John Champe (9–3)

REGION 6C

Alexandria City (5–5) at Fairfax (10–0)

Thomas Edison (6–4) at South County (9–1)

Hayfield (7–3) at West Springfield (8–2)

James Robinson (7–3) at Lake Braddock (8–2)

REGION 6D

Washington–Liberty (5–5) at James Madison (7–3)

Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2)

Herndon (6–4) at Westfield (6–4)

Yorktown (7-3) at Langley (7–3)

REGION 5A

Hickory (3–7) at Green Run (10–0)

Tallword (4–6) at Kempsville (9–1)

Bayside (6–4) at Frank Cox (8–2)

Indian River (7–3) at Salem–Va. Beach (7–3)

REGION 5B

Norview (4-6) at Woodside (7-3)

Menchville (5-5) at Nansemond River (6-4)

Byes: Maury (7-1), Kecoughtan (7-3)

REGION 5C

Prince George (1-9) at Highland Springs (10-0)

Glen Allen (5-5) at Midlothian (9-1)

Hermitage (6-4) at L.C. Byrd (7-3)

Mills Godwin (6–4) at Douglas Freeman (8–2)

REGION 5D

William Fleming (5–5) at Stone Bridge (9–1)

Albemarle (8–2) at Mountain View (9–1)

Briar Woods (7–3) at Partrick Henry-Roanoke (8–2)

Woodgrove (7–3) at Riverbend (8–2)

REGION 4A

Hampton (3–7) at Warwick (9–1)

Deep Creek (5–5) at King’s Fork (8–2)

Grafton (6–4) at Warhill (7–3)

Heritage-Newport News (6–4) at Churchland (7–3)

REGION 4B

Powhatan (6–4) at Dinwiddie (10–0)

Patrick Henry-Ashland (6–4) at King George (10–0)

Matoaca (6–4) at Varina (9–1)

Eastern View (8–2) at Hanover (8–2)

REGION 4C

Handley (7–3) at Loudoun County (10–0)

Loudoun Valley (6–3) at Sherando (6–4)

Millbrook (5–5) at Tuscarora (9-1)

Heritage-Leesburg (4–6) at Kettle Run (10–0)

REGION 4D

Halifax (5–5) at E.C. Glass (9–1)

Jefferson Forest (4–6) at Louisa (10–0)

Western Albemarle (5–5) at Salem (8–2)

Amherst (6–4) at Orange (8–2)

REGION 3A

York (7–3) at Phoebus (10–0)

Colonial Heights (6–4) at Lafayette (9–1)

Hopewell (6–4) at Lake Taylor (9–1)

Southampton (8–2) at I.C. Norcome (7–3)

REGION 3B

James Monroe (2–8) at Brentsville (9–1)

Goochlaned (3–7) at Skyline (6–4)

Culpeper (3–7) at Warren County (5–5)

Caroline (4–6) at Armstrong (4–6)

REGION 3C

Rustburg (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–1)

Staunton (7–3) at Heritage Christian (8–2)

Wilson Memorial (7–3) at Brookville (7–3)

Turner Ashby (8–2) at Spotswood (8–2)

REGION 3D

Hidden Valley (3–7) at Lord Boutetort (9–1)

Staunton River (5–5) at Magna Vista (7–3)

Abingdon (5–5) at Christiansburg (7–3)

Cave Spring (6–4) at Bassett (7–3)

REGION 2A

Bruton (5–5) at King William (7–3)

Amelia (5–5) at Thomas Jefferson (7–3)

Nandua (6–4) at Poquoson (6–4)

Brunswick (5–5) at Greensville County (8–2)

REGION 2B

East Rockingham (4–6) at Strasburg (9–1)

Madison County (6–4) at Luray (8–2)

Buckingham County (8–2) at Central–Woodstock (8–2)

Stuarts Draft (7–3) at Clarke County (7–3)

REGION 2C

Gretna (5–5) at Radford (9–1)

Dan River (6–4) at Martinsville (9–1)

Floyd County (7–3) at Glenvar (7–3)

Alleghany (6–4) at Appomattox County (7–3)

REGION 2D

Central-Wise (4–6) at Graham (10–0)

Tazwell (6–4) at Ridgeview (9–1)

Lee (6–4) at Virginia High (8–2)

Union (7–3) at Gate City (7–3)

REGION 1A

Colonial Beach (1–9) at Essex (10–0)

Northampton (5–5) at King & Queen (8–2)

Rappahannock (5–5) at Northumberland (7–2)

Westmoreland (4–5) at West Point (6–4)

REGION 1B

William Campbell (3-7) at Buffalo Gap (6-4)

Franklin (4-6) at Sussex Central (6-4)

Byes: Riverheads (8-1), Central-Lunenburg (10-0)

REGION 1C

Bath County (4–6) at Galax (6–3)

Parry McCluer (4–6) at George Wythe (6–3)

Covington (3–7) at Narrows (8–1)

Giles (4–5) at Grayson County (8–2)

REGION 1D

Hurley (5–4) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7–3)

Lebanon (6–4) at Twin Springs (7–2)

Honaker (7–3) at Grundy (5–4)

Holston (7–3) at Rye Cove (7–2)

