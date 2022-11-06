VHSL football playoff pairings

(Times, dates TBA)
REGION 6A
Floyd Kellam (4–6) at Oscar Smith (8–1)
James River–Midlothian (4–6) at Thomas Dale (9–1)
Cosby (5–5) at Manchester (9–1)
Franklin County (6–4) at Western Branch (8–2)
REGION 6B
Gar–Field (5–5) at Freedom–Prince William (10–0)
Colonial Forge (5–5) at Battlefield (10–0)
Unity Reed (6–4) at Patriot (9–1)
Forest Park (6–4) at John Champe (9–3)
REGION 6C
Alexandria City (5–5) at Fairfax (10–0)
Thomas Edison (6–4) at South County (9–1)
Hayfield (7–3) at West Springfield (8–2)
James Robinson (7–3) at Lake Braddock (8–2)
REGION 6D
Washington–Liberty (5–5) at James Madison (7–3)
Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2)
Herndon (6–4) at Westfield (6–4)
Yorktown (7-3) at Langley (7–3)
REGION 5A
Hickory (3–7) at Green Run (10–0)
Tallword (4–6) at Kempsville (9–1)
Bayside (6–4) at Frank Cox (8–2)
Indian River (7–3) at Salem–Va. Beach (7–3)
REGION 5B
Norview (4-6) at Woodside (7-3)
Menchville (5-5) at Nansemond River (6-4)
Byes: Maury (7-1), Kecoughtan (7-3)
REGION 5C
Prince George (1-9) at Highland Springs (10-0)
Glen Allen (5-5) at Midlothian (9-1)
Hermitage (6-4) at L.C. Byrd (7-3)
Mills Godwin (6–4) at Douglas Freeman (8–2)
REGION 5D
William Fleming (5–5) at Stone Bridge (9–1)
Albemarle (8–2) at Mountain View (9–1)
Briar Woods (7–3) at Partrick Henry-Roanoke (8–2)
Woodgrove (7–3) at Riverbend (8–2)
REGION 4A
Hampton (3–7) at Warwick (9–1)
Deep Creek (5–5) at King’s Fork (8–2)
Grafton (6–4) at Warhill (7–3)
Heritage-Newport News (6–4) at Churchland (7–3)
REGION 4B
Powhatan (6–4) at Dinwiddie (10–0)
Patrick Henry-Ashland (6–4) at King George (10–0)
Matoaca (6–4) at Varina (9–1)
Eastern View (8–2) at Hanover (8–2)
REGION 4C
Handley (7–3) at Loudoun County (10–0)
Loudoun Valley (6–3) at Sherando (6–4)
Millbrook (5–5) at Tuscarora (9-1)
Heritage-Leesburg (4–6) at Kettle Run (10–0)
REGION 4D
Halifax (5–5) at E.C. Glass (9–1)
Jefferson Forest (4–6) at Louisa (10–0)
Western Albemarle (5–5) at Salem (8–2)
Amherst (6–4) at Orange (8–2)
REGION 3A
York (7–3) at Phoebus (10–0)
Colonial Heights (6–4) at Lafayette (9–1)
Hopewell (6–4) at Lake Taylor (9–1)
Southampton (8–2) at I.C. Norcome (7–3)
REGION 3B
James Monroe (2–8) at Brentsville (9–1)
Goochlaned (3–7) at Skyline (6–4)
Culpeper (3–7) at Warren County (5–5)
Caroline (4–6) at Armstrong (4–6)
REGION 3C
Rustburg (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–1)
Staunton (7–3) at Heritage Christian (8–2)
Wilson Memorial (7–3) at Brookville (7–3)
Turner Ashby (8–2) at Spotswood (8–2)
REGION 3D
Hidden Valley (3–7) at Lord Boutetort (9–1)
Staunton River (5–5) at Magna Vista (7–3)
Abingdon (5–5) at Christiansburg (7–3)
Cave Spring (6–4) at Bassett (7–3)
REGION 2A
Bruton (5–5) at King William (7–3)
Amelia (5–5) at Thomas Jefferson (7–3)
Nandua (6–4) at Poquoson (6–4)
Brunswick (5–5) at Greensville County (8–2)
REGION 2B
East Rockingham (4–6) at Strasburg (9–1)
Madison County (6–4) at Luray (8–2)
Buckingham County (8–2) at Central–Woodstock (8–2)
Stuarts Draft (7–3) at Clarke County (7–3)
REGION 2C
Gretna (5–5) at Radford (9–1)
Dan River (6–4) at Martinsville (9–1)
Floyd County (7–3) at Glenvar (7–3)
Alleghany (6–4) at Appomattox County (7–3)
REGION 2D
Central-Wise (4–6) at Graham (10–0)
Tazwell (6–4) at Ridgeview (9–1)
Lee (6–4) at Virginia High (8–2)
Union (7–3) at Gate City (7–3)
REGION 1A
Colonial Beach (1–9) at Essex (10–0)
Northampton (5–5) at King & Queen (8–2)
Rappahannock (5–5) at Northumberland (7–2)
Westmoreland (4–5) at West Point (6–4)
REGION 1B
William Campbell (3-7) at Buffalo Gap (6-4)
Franklin (4-6) at Sussex Central (6-4)
Byes: Riverheads (8-1), Central-Lunenburg (10-0)
REGION 1C
Bath County (4–6) at Galax (6–3)
Parry McCluer (4–6) at George Wythe (6–3)
Covington (3–7) at Narrows (8–1)
Giles (4–5) at Grayson County (8–2)
REGION 1D
Hurley (5–4) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7–3)
Lebanon (6–4) at Twin Springs (7–2)
Honaker (7–3) at Grundy (5–4)
Holston (7–3) at Rye Cove (7–2)