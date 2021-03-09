VHSL football power points

REGION 6B
Team Rec. Pts.
Freedom (PW) 2–0 29.0
Gar-Field 2–0 29.0
Massaponax 3–0 27.3
Battlefield 2–0 27.0
Patriot 2–0 26.0
Riverbend 2–1 25.0
Colonial Forge 2–1 23.3
Forest Park 2–1 22.7
Potomac 2–1 22.7
John Champe 1–1 22.0
Osbourn 1–1 20.5
C.D. Hylton 1-2 19.3
Charles Colgan 0–3 16.7
Woodbridge 0-2 16.0
Unity Reed 0–2 16.0
Osbourn Park 0–2 15.5
REGION 5D
Team Rec. Pts.
Harrisonburg 1–0 24.0
Patrick Henry (R) 2–1 21.0
Albemarle 1–1 20.0
Mountain View 1–2 19.3
North Stafford 1–1 18.5
Brooke Point 0–2 16.5
Stafford 0–2 15.0
William Fleming 0–1 14.0
REGION 4B
Team Rec. Pts.
Monacan 2–0 25.0
Patrick Henry (A) 2–0 25.0
King George 2–0 24.0
Eastern View 3–0 23.3
Louisa 3–0 23.3
Courtland 2–1 19.0
Hanover 1–1 17.0
Chancellor 2–1 18.7
Powhatan 1–1 18.5
Dinwiddie 1–1 18.0
Orange 1–1 17.5
Caroline 0–3 12.3
Spotsylvania 0–2 12.0
Mechanicsville 0–2 12.0
REGION 4C
Team Rec. Pts.
Broad Run 2–0 25.0
Kettle Run 2–0 24.0
Tuscarora 2–0 23.0
Fauquier 2–1 19.3
Loudoun County 2–1 19.3
Liberty-Bealeton 1–1 17.0
Heritage (LC) 1–2 15.3
Park View (S) 0–2 13.0
Handley 0–1 12.0
Culpeper 0–2 11.5
Dominion 0–1 11.0
Loudoun Valley 0–3 11.7
James Wood 0–0 0.0
REGION 3B
Team Rec. Pts.
Goochland 2–0 24.0
Brentsville 3–0 22.0
Lightridge 2–1 20.3
George Mason 2–1 17.7
Independence 1–1 17.0
Skyline 1–1 16.0
Central (W) 1–1 15.5
William Monroe 1–1 14.5
James Monroe 0–2 12.5
Warren County 0–2 10.5
Manassas Park 0–2 9.0