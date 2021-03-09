 Skip to main content
VHSL football power points
VHSL football power points

VHSL logo (copy)

REGION 6B

Team Rec. Pts.

Freedom (PW) 2–0 29.0

Gar-Field 2–0 29.0

Massaponax 3–0 27.3

Battlefield 2–0 27.0

Patriot 2–0 26.0

Riverbend 2–1 25.0

Colonial Forge 2–1 23.3

Forest Park 2–1 22.7

Potomac 2–1 22.7

John Champe 1–1 22.0

Osbourn 1–1 20.5

C.D. Hylton 1-2 19.3

Charles Colgan 0–3 16.7

Woodbridge 0-2 16.0

Unity Reed 0–2 16.0

Osbourn Park 0–2 15.5

REGION 5D

Team Rec. Pts.

Harrisonburg 1–0 24.0

Patrick Henry (R) 2–1 21.0

Albemarle 1–1 20.0

Mountain View 1–2 19.3

North Stafford 1–1 18.5

Brooke Point 0–2 16.5

Stafford 0–2 15.0

William Fleming 0–1 14.0

REGION 4B

Team Rec. Pts.

Monacan 2–0 25.0

Patrick Henry (A) 2–0 25.0

King George 2–0 24.0

Eastern View 3–0 23.3

Louisa 3–0 23.3

Courtland 2–1 19.0

Hanover 1–1 17.0

Chancellor 2–1 18.7

Powhatan 1–1 18.5

Dinwiddie 1–1 18.0

Orange 1–1 17.5

Caroline 0–3 12.3

Spotsylvania 0–2 12.0

Mechanicsville 0–2 12.0

REGION 4C

Team Rec. Pts.

Broad Run 2–0 25.0

Kettle Run 2–0 24.0

Tuscarora 2–0 23.0

Fauquier 2–1 19.3

Loudoun County 2–1 19.3

Liberty-Bealeton 1–1 17.0

Heritage (LC) 1–2 15.3

Park View (S) 0–2 13.0

Handley 0–1 12.0

Culpeper 0–2 11.5

Dominion 0–1 11.0

Loudoun Valley 0–3 11.7

James Wood 0–0 0.0

REGION 3B

Team Rec. Pts.

Goochland 2–0 24.0

Brentsville 3–0 22.0

Lightridge 2–1 20.3

George Mason 2–1 17.7

Independence 1–1 17.0

Skyline 1–1 16.0

Central (W) 1–1 15.5

William Monroe 1–1 14.5

James Monroe 0–2 12.5

Warren County 0–2 10.5

Manassas Park 0–2 9.0

