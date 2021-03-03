VHSL football power ratings

REGION 6B
Team Rec. Pts.
Riverbend 2-0 28.0
Freedom (PW) 1-0 28.0
Gar-Field 1-0 28.0
Massaponax 2-0 26.0
Potomac 2-0 26.0
Battlefield 1-0 26.0
Osbourn 1-0 26.0
Patriot 1-0 26.0
Colonial Forge 1-1 21.0
C.D. Hylton 1-1 20.5
Forest Park 1-1 20.5
Charles Colgan 0-2 15.5
Woodbridge 0-2 15.5
John Champe 0-1 15.0
Osbourn Park 0-1 15.0
Unity Reed 0-1 15.0
REGION 5D
Team Rec. Pts.
Albemarle 1-0 26.0
Patrick Henry (R) 1-0 24.0
Mountain View 1-1 20.0
Stafford 0-1 16.0
Brooke Point 0-2 15.5
North Stafford 0-1 13.0
Harrisonburg 0-0 0.0
William Fleming 0-0 0.0
REGION 4B
Team Rec. Pts.
King George 1-0 24.0
Monacan 1-0 24.0
Patrick Henry (A) 1-0 24.0
Powhatan 1-0 24.0
Courtland 2-0 22.0
Eastern View 2-0 22.0
Louisa 2-0 22.0
Hanover 1-0 22.0
Chancellor 1-1 16.5
Dinwiddie 0-1 13.0
Orange 0-1 12.0
Caroline 0-1 12.0
Spotsylvania 0-2 11.5
Mechanicsville 0-1 11.0
REGION 4C
Team Rec. Pts.
Broad Run 1-0 24.0
Fauquier 2-0 22.0
Kettle Run 1-0 22.0
Tuscarora 1-0 22.0
Loudoun County 1-1 17.5
Heritage (LC) 1-1 16.5
Park View (S) 0-1 13.0
Culpeper 0-1 12.0
Liberty-Bealeton 0-1 12.0
Dominion 0-1 11.0
Handley 0-1 11.0
Loudoun Valley 0-2 11.0
James Wood 0-0 0.0
REGION 3B
Team Rec. Pts.
Independence 1-0 22.0
Brentsville 2-0 21.0
Central (W) 1-0 20.0
Goochland 1-0 2.0
William Monroe 1-0 20.0
Lightridge 1-1 16.5
George Mason 1-1 15.0
James Monroe 0-1 12.0