 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VHSL football power ratings
0 comments

VHSL football power ratings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VHSL logo (copy)

A handful of athletes from Culpeper’s boys and girls indoor track teams qualified for the upcoming VHSL Class 4 state meet after strong performances at the Region 4C competition on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

REGION 6B

Team Rec. Pts.

Riverbend 2-0 28.0

Freedom (PW) 1-0 28.0

Gar-Field 1-0 28.0

Massaponax 2-0 26.0

Potomac 2-0 26.0

Battlefield 1-0 26.0

Osbourn 1-0 26.0

Patriot 1-0 26.0

Colonial Forge 1-1 21.0

C.D. Hylton 1-1 20.5

Forest Park 1-1 20.5

Charles Colgan 0-2 15.5

Woodbridge 0-2 15.5

John Champe 0-1 15.0

Osbourn Park 0-1 15.0

Unity Reed 0-1 15.0

REGION 5D

Team Rec. Pts.

Albemarle 1-0 26.0

Patrick Henry (R) 1-0 24.0

Mountain View 1-1 20.0

Stafford 0-1 16.0

Brooke Point 0-2 15.5

North Stafford 0-1 13.0

Harrisonburg 0-0 0.0

William Fleming 0-0 0.0

REGION 4B

Team Rec. Pts.

King George 1-0 24.0

Monacan 1-0 24.0

Patrick Henry (A) 1-0 24.0

Powhatan 1-0 24.0

Courtland 2-0 22.0

Eastern View 2-0 22.0

Louisa 2-0 22.0

Hanover 1-0 22.0

Chancellor 1-1 16.5

Dinwiddie 0-1 13.0

Orange 0-1 12.0

Caroline 0-1 12.0

Spotsylvania 0-2 11.5

Mechanicsville 0-1 11.0

REGION 4C

Team Rec. Pts.

Broad Run 1-0 24.0

Fauquier 2-0 22.0

Kettle Run 1-0 22.0

Tuscarora 1-0 22.0

Loudoun County 1-1 17.5

Heritage (LC) 1-1 16.5

Park View (S) 0-1 13.0

Culpeper 0-1 12.0

Liberty-Bealeton  0-1 12.0

Dominion 0-1 11.0

Handley 0-1 11.0

Loudoun Valley 0-2 11.0

James Wood 0-0 0.0

REGION 3B

Team Rec. Pts.

Independence 1-0 22.0

Brentsville 2-0 21.0

Central (W) 1-0 20.0

Goochland 1-0 2.0

William Monroe 1-0 20.0

Lightridge 1-1 16.5

George Mason 1-1 15.0

James Monroe 0-1 12.0

Warren County 0-1 10.0

Skyline 0-1 9.0

Manassas Park 0-1 9.0

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FLS top plays Week 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert