VHSL football regional playoff pairings
VHSL football regional playoff pairings

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(Dates, times TBA)

REGION 6A

Cosby (3-7) at Oscar Smith (8-1)

Franklin County (5-5) at Western Branch (8-2)

Ocean Lakes (5-4) at Manchester (7-2)

James River (5-4) at Thomas Dale (7-2)

REGION 6B

Potomac (4-5) at Battlefield (10-0)

Forest Park (5-5) at Freedom-PW (8-2)

Unity Reed (5-5) at Patriot (7-3)

Gar-Field (5-5) at Osbourn (7-3)

REGION 6C

Alexandria City (5-5) at Robinson (9-1)

Justice (6-4) at Lake Braddock (8-2)

West Potomac (6-4) at Fairfax (9-1)

West Springfield (7-3) at South County (8-2)

REGION 6D

George Marshall (5-5) at James Madison (9-1)

Chantilly (5-5) at Centreville (8-2)

Wakefield (5-5) at Westfield (5-4)

South Lakes (5-5) at Yorktown (7-3)

REGION 5A

Tallwood (4-6) at Green Run (10-0)

Hickory (4-6) at Kempsville (7-1)

Frank Cox (5-5) at Salem (7-2)

Indian River (5-3) at Bayside (6-4)

REGION 5B

Kecoughtan (4-5) at Nansemond River (4-5)

Menchville (4-4) at Norview (5-4)

Byes: Maury (5-1), Woodside (7-2)

REGION 5C

J.R. Rucker (4-4) at Highland Springs (7-3)

Mills Godwin (4-6) at Midlothian (6-2)

Glen Allen (4-5) at Hermitage (8-2)

L.C. Bird (5-3) at Douglas Freeman (8-2)

REGION 5D

Independence (7-3) at Stone Bridge (10-0)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7-3) at Massaponax (7-1)

Woodgrove (7-2) at Mountain View (9-1)

Albemarle (8-2) at Riverbend (8-2)

REGION 4A

Smithfield (3-6) at King's Fork (8-1)

Manor (4-3) at Hampton (9-1)

Warwick (6-4) at Warhill (9-1)

Deep Creek (6-4) at Churchland (8-2)

REGION 4B

Atlee (6-4) at Dinwiddie (8-0)

Chancellor (5-5) at King George (9-0)

Powhatan (7-3) at Varina (8-1)

Patrick Henry-Ashland (8-2) at Matoaca (9-1)

REGION 4C

Sherando (5-5) at Broad Run (9-1)

Loudoun County (8-2) at Handley (9-1)

Tuscarora (8-2) at  Kettle Run (9-1)

James Wood (7-3) at Heritage-Loudoun (8-2)

REGION 4D

Amherst (4-5) at Salem (9-1)

Orange (6-4) a G.W.-Danville (7-1)

Halifax County (7-2) at Western Albemarle (9-1)

Louisa (8-2) at E.C. Glass (8-2) 

REGION 3A

Tabb (5-5) at Phoebus (9-1)

Southampton (6-3) at York (9-1)

Booker T. Washington (5-4) at Lafayette (7-2)

Hopewell (5-3) a Lake Taylor (6-4) 

REGION 3B

Armstrong (2-7) at Meridian (8-2)

Warren County (3-7) at Brentsville (8-2)

Skyline (3-6) at James Monroe (5-5)

Culpeper (4-6) at Goochland (5-5)

REGION 3C

Wilson Memorial (5-5) at Liberty Christian (9-0)

Waynesboro (5-5) at Heritage-Lynchburg (8-2)

Rockbridge County (5-5) at Brookville (6-3)

Broadway (6-4) at Turner Ashby (6-4)

REGION 3D

Staunton River (4-5) at Christiansburg (9-1)

Northside (4-6) at Abingdon (9-1)

Magna Vista (5-5) at Bassett (8-2)

Lord Boutetort (6-3) at Hidden Valley (7-3)

REGION 2A

Randolph-Henry (5-4) at Nottoway (9-0)

Greensville (5-3) at King William (8-1)

Poquoson (5-4) at Brunswick (5-2)

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (6-3) at Amelia (5-3) 

REGION 2B

Madison County (3-7) at Central-Woodstock (8-1)

Luray (4-5) at Stuarts Draft (7-2)

East Rockingham (4-5) at Clarke County (9-1)

Buckingham (6-2) at Strasburg (8-2) 

REGION 2C

Patrick County (2-7) at Glenvar (9-1)

Gretna (5-5) at Appomattox (8-1)

Floyd County (6-4) at Radford (7-3)

Martinsville (4-5) at James River-Buchanon (5-5)

REGION 2D

Lee (4-6) at Graham (9-0)

Virginia (8-2) at Union (7-3)

Tazewell (5-5) at Central-Wise (7-3)

Ridgeview (7-3) at Richlands (5-5)

REGION 1A

Rappahannock (4-5) at Essex (5-1)

Northumberland (6-2) at Washington & Lee (5-3)

Colonial Beach (5-4) at King & Queen (8-1)

West Point (6-3) at Northampton (8-1) 

REGION 2B

Surry (5-5) at Central-Lunenberg (7-2)

William Campbell (4-4) at Sussex Central (6-2)

Byes: Riverheands (10-0), Buffalo Gap (7-2)

REGION 1C

Grayson County (5-5) at Galax (7-2)

Eastern Montgomery (5-5) at Giles (6-2)

Narrows (5-5) at Parry McCluer (7-3)

Covington (4-5) at George Wythe (7-3)

REGION 1D

Honaker (5-5) at Holston (10-0)

Eastside (5-4) at Twin Springs (8-1)

Twin Valley (7-3) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7-3)

Grundy (5-4) at Chilhowie (7-3)

