VHSL football regional playoff pairings

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(Dates, times TBA)
REGION 6A
Cosby (3-7) at Oscar Smith (8-1)
Franklin County (5-5) at Western Branch (8-2)
Ocean Lakes (5-4) at Manchester (7-2)
James River (5-4) at Thomas Dale (7-2)
REGION 6B
Potomac (4-5) at Battlefield (10-0)
Forest Park (5-5) at Freedom-PW (8-2)
Unity Reed (5-5) at Patriot (7-3)
Gar-Field (5-5) at Osbourn (7-3)
REGION 6C
Alexandria City (5-5) at Robinson (9-1)
Justice (6-4) at Lake Braddock (8-2)
West Potomac (6-4) at Fairfax (9-1)
West Springfield (7-3) at South County (8-2)
REGION 6D
George Marshall (5-5) at James Madison (9-1)
Chantilly (5-5) at Centreville (8-2)
Wakefield (5-5) at Westfield (5-4)
South Lakes (5-5) at Yorktown (7-3)
REGION 5A
Tallwood (4-6) at Green Run (10-0)
Hickory (4-6) at Kempsville (7-1)
Frank Cox (5-5) at Salem (7-2)
Indian River (5-3) at Bayside (6-4)
REGION 5B
Kecoughtan (4-5) at Nansemond River (4-5)
Menchville (4-4) at Norview (5-4)
Byes: Maury (5-1), Woodside (7-2)
REGION 5C
J.R. Rucker (4-4) at Highland Springs (7-3)
Mills Godwin (4-6) at Midlothian (6-2)
Glen Allen (4-5) at Hermitage (8-2)
L.C. Bird (5-3) at Douglas Freeman (8-2)
REGION 5D
Independence (7-3) at Stone Bridge (10-0)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7-3) at Massaponax (7-1)
Woodgrove (7-2) at Mountain View (9-1)
Albemarle (8-2) at Riverbend (8-2)
REGION 4A
Smithfield (3-6) at King's Fork (8-1)
Manor (4-3) at Hampton (9-1)
Warwick (6-4) at Warhill (9-1)
Deep Creek (6-4) at Churchland (8-2)
REGION 4B
Atlee (6-4) at Dinwiddie (8-0)
Chancellor (5-5) at King George (9-0)
Powhatan (7-3) at Varina (8-1)
Patrick Henry-Ashland (8-2) at Matoaca (9-1)
REGION 4C
Sherando (5-5) at Broad Run (9-1)
Loudoun County (8-2) at Handley (9-1)
Tuscarora (8-2) at Kettle Run (9-1)
James Wood (7-3) at Heritage-Loudoun (8-2)
REGION 4D
Amherst (4-5) at Salem (9-1)
Orange (6-4) a G.W.-Danville (7-1)
Halifax County (7-2) at Western Albemarle (9-1)
Louisa (8-2) at E.C. Glass (8-2)
REGION 3A
Tabb (5-5) at Phoebus (9-1)
Southampton (6-3) at York (9-1)
Booker T. Washington (5-4) at Lafayette (7-2)
Hopewell (5-3) a Lake Taylor (6-4)
REGION 3B
Armstrong (2-7) at Meridian (8-2)
Warren County (3-7) at Brentsville (8-2)
Skyline (3-6) at James Monroe (5-5)
Culpeper (4-6) at Goochland (5-5)
REGION 3C
Wilson Memorial (5-5) at Liberty Christian (9-0)
Waynesboro (5-5) at Heritage-Lynchburg (8-2)
Rockbridge County (5-5) at Brookville (6-3)
Broadway (6-4) at Turner Ashby (6-4)
REGION 3D
Staunton River (4-5) at Christiansburg (9-1)
Northside (4-6) at Abingdon (9-1)
Magna Vista (5-5) at Bassett (8-2)
Lord Boutetort (6-3) at Hidden Valley (7-3)
REGION 2A
Randolph-Henry (5-4) at Nottoway (9-0)
Greensville (5-3) at King William (8-1)
Poquoson (5-4) at Brunswick (5-2)
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (6-3) at Amelia (5-3)
REGION 2B
Madison County (3-7) at Central-Woodstock (8-1)
Luray (4-5) at Stuarts Draft (7-2)
East Rockingham (4-5) at Clarke County (9-1)
Buckingham (6-2) at Strasburg (8-2)
REGION 2C
Patrick County (2-7) at Glenvar (9-1)
Gretna (5-5) at Appomattox (8-1)
Floyd County (6-4) at Radford (7-3)
Martinsville (4-5) at James River-Buchanon (5-5)
REGION 2D
Lee (4-6) at Graham (9-0)
Virginia (8-2) at Union (7-3)
Tazewell (5-5) at Central-Wise (7-3)
Ridgeview (7-3) at Richlands (5-5)
REGION 1A
Rappahannock (4-5) at Essex (5-1)
Northumberland (6-2) at Washington & Lee (5-3)
Colonial Beach (5-4) at King & Queen (8-1)
West Point (6-3) at Northampton (8-1)
REGION 2B
Surry (5-5) at Central-Lunenberg (7-2)
William Campbell (4-4) at Sussex Central (6-2)
Byes: Riverheands (10-0), Buffalo Gap (7-2)
REGION 1C
Grayson County (5-5) at Galax (7-2)
Eastern Montgomery (5-5) at Giles (6-2)
Narrows (5-5) at Parry McCluer (7-3)
Covington (4-5) at George Wythe (7-3)
REGION 1D
Honaker (5-5) at Holston (10-0)
Eastside (5-4) at Twin Springs (8-1)
Twin Valley (7-3) at Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7-3)
Grundy (5-4) at Chilhowie (7-3)