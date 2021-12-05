 Skip to main content
VHSL football state championship pairings
SATURDAY’S VHSL STATE FINALS

CLASS 6

At Old Dominion U

James Madison (13–1) vs. Oscar Smith (12–1), noon

CLASS 5

At Old Dominion U.

Maury (8–1) vs. Stone Bridge (14–0), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

At Liberty University

Broad Run (13–1) vs. Varina (12–1), noon

CLASS 3

At Liberty University

Liberty Christian (13–0) vs. Phoebus (13–1), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

At Salem City Stadium

Graham (13–0) vs. King William (12–1), noon

CLASS 1

At Salem City Stadium

Galax (11–2) vs. Riverheads (13–0), 4:30 p.m.

