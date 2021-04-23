VHSL football state semifinal capsules

CLASS 6

Notable: The Panthers’ triple-option offense, which averages 50 points per game, faces an Oscar Smith defense that has allowed just nine points all season. ... Defensive end Caleb Jones, an Indiana signee who has nine sacks, leads the Tigers’ deep and talented defense, but the standout may be junior DB Sherron Covil, who has 40 scholarship offers (including Alabama and Clemson). ... The Panthers will try to keep the Tigers off balance with their unique offense and earn their first state final appearance since 2003.... Oscar Smith’s offensive numbers are relatively modest, but Kole Jones has five TD receptions and five more TDs on returns. ... The teams have never met, but Oscar Smith eliminated Massaponax’s Commonwealth District rival, Colonial Forge in the 2014, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘19 state semifinals. ... Today’s winner will face James Madison or defending champion South County in next Saturday’s state final.