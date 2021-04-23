VHSL football state semifinal capsules

CLASS 6
MASSAPONAX (8–0) at OSCAR SMITH (7–0)
Series history: First meeting.
To get here: Massaponax defeated Battlefield 56–15 and Patriot 56–21 to win the Region 6B title; Oscar Smith defeated Grassfield 48–0 and Thomas Dale 49–3 to win the Region 6A title.
Notable: The Panthers’ triple-option offense, which averages 50 points per game, faces an Oscar Smith defense that has allowed just nine points all season. ... Defensive end Caleb Jones, an Indiana signee who has nine sacks, leads the Tigers’ deep and talented defense, but the standout may be junior DB Sherron Covil, who has 40 scholarship offers (including Alabama and Clemson). ... The Panthers will try to keep the Tigers off balance with their unique offense and earn their first state final appearance since 2003.... Oscar Smith’s offensive numbers are relatively modest, but Kole Jones has five TD receptions and five more TDs on returns. ... The teams have never met, but Oscar Smith eliminated Massaponax’s Commonwealth District rival, Colonial Forge in the 2014, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘19 state semifinals. ... Today’s winner will face James Madison or defending champion South County in next Saturday’s state final.
CLASS 4
KING GEORGE (8–0) at LAKE TAYLOR (7–0)
Series history: First meeting.
To get here: King George defeated Louisa 31–15 and Monacan 28–21 to win the Region 4B title. Lake Taylor defeated Warwick 40–0 and Churchland 28–18 to win the Region 4A title.
Notable: The Foxes will be trying to earn their first state championship appearance since 1995, but it won’t be easy. Lake Taylor is the defending Class 4 state champion and is playing in its third straight state semifinal. QB Jeff Foster has thrown seven TD passes and run for nine additional scores, and has three interceptions as a DB. He is also the Titans’ kicker. ... A testament to the versatility of the Foxes’ passing game: Javon Campbell, who had nine regular-season TD catches, hasn’t led them in receiving in either playoff victory. ... Today’s winner will face Salem or Tuscarora in next Saturday’s state final.