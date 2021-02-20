VHSL gymnastics team championships: Stafford takes second place in Class 5, Colonial Forge third place in Class 6

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Stafford gymnastics team took second place in team competition at the VHSL Class 5 state meet Saturday at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach.

The Indians scored 141.383 points, falling behind Class 5 champion Freedom, which tallied 143.850. Kempsville (135.217) and Heritage (133.983) rounded out the top four.

In Class 6 competition at the same site, Colonial Forge totaled 140.668 points for third place. Fairfax (145.631) claimed the team championship, followed by Ocean Lakes (144.996). Washington Liberty (140.282) took fourth place.

Individual competition will take place Sunday at Kellam High School.