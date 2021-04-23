VHSL playoff pairings

FOOTBALL
STATE SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY’S GAME
Class 1
Galax 27, Holston 6
TODAY’S GAMES
(2 p.m. unless noted)
Class 6
Massaponax (8–0) at Oscar Smith (7–0)
South County (8–0) vs. James Madison (8–0)
Class 5
Highland Springs (7–0) at Maury (6–1)
Stone Bridge (7–0) at William Fleming (6–2)
Class 4
King George (8–0) at Lake Taylor (6–0)
Tuscarora (7–0) at Salem (8–0)
Class 3
Independence (5–1) at Lafayette (7–0)
Liberty Christian (6–1) at Lord Botetourt (8–0)
Class 2
Stuarts Draft (7–1) at Poquoson (4–2), 1 p.m.
Appomattox (8–0) at Union (6–2)
Class 1