VHSL playoff pairings
VHSL playoff pairings

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

FOOTBALL

STATE SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY’S GAME

Class 1

Galax 27, Holston 6

TODAY’S GAMES

(2 p.m. unless noted)

Class 6

Massaponax (8–0) at Oscar Smith (7–0)

South County (8–0) vs. James Madison (8–0)

Class 5

Highland Springs (7–0) at Maury (6–1)

Stone Bridge (7–0) at William Fleming (6–2)

Class 4

King George (8–0) at Lake Taylor (6–0)

Tuscarora (7–0) at Salem (8–0)

Class 3

Independence (5–1) at Lafayette (7–0)

Liberty Christian (6–1) at Lord Botetourt (8–0)

Class 2

Stuarts Draft (7–1) at Poquoson (4–2), 1 p.m.

Appomattox (8–0) at Union (6–2)

Class 1

Riverheads (8–0) at West Point (5–2)

FIELD HOCKEY

SATURDAY’S STATE FINALS

Class 6

James Madison at Floyd Kellam, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5

Stafford vs. Frank Cox (at Kellam), noon

Class 4

Chancellor vs. Great Bridge (at Kellam), 5

Class 3

Poquoson vs. Tabb, 2

