VHSL postpones championship events
VHSL postpones championship events

A handful of athletes from Culpeper’s boys and girls indoor track teams qualified for the upcoming VHSL Class 4 state meet after strong performances at the Region 4C competition on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

A forecast of wintry weather has prompted the Virginia High School League to postpone championship events scheduled for Thursday, including the Class 5 state swim meet at the Rouse Center in Stafford.

Other events affected include the Class 5 state wrestling championships in Virginia Beach, where Brooke Point will be seeking a fourth straight state title, and the Class 3 wrestling meet in Salem. The Class 1 and 2 combined swim meet in Christiansburg was also postponed. No makeup dates were announced for any of the events.

A major winter storm is expected to hit Virginia early Thursday morning, with forecasts predicting 5-8 inches of snow and ice for the Fredericksburg area.

