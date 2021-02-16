VHSL postpones championship events

FROM STAFF REPORTS
A forecast of wintry weather has prompted the Virginia High School League to postpone championship events scheduled for Thursday, including the Class 5 state swim meet at the Rouse Center in Stafford.
Other events affected include the Class 5 state wrestling championships in Virginia Beach, where Brooke Point will be seeking a fourth straight state title, and the Class 3 wrestling meet in Salem. The Class 1 and 2 combined swim meet in Christiansburg was also postponed. No makeup dates were announced for any of the events.
A major winter storm is expected to hit Virginia early Thursday morning, with forecasts predicting 5-8 inches of snow and ice for the Fredericksburg area.
