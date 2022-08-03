VHSL realignment plans affect several area schools

Several of the Fredericksburg area's public high schools would be affected by the Virginia High School League's recently released realignment plans for the 2023-24 through 2026-27 school years.

Thanks to changes in projected enrolment figures, Colonial Forge would move down from its spot as the area's only Class 6 school to Class 5. Meanwhile, county rivals Brooke Point, Mountain View and Stafford would move up from Class 5 to 6 and compete in Region 6B.

Mountain View would have the largest enrolment of any area school (1,615). Brooke Point is projected to have 1,556 students and Stafford 1,542.

Colonial Forge (1,480) would move into Region 5D along with fellow Commonwealth District schools Massaponax (1,256), North Stafford (1.424) and Riverbend (1,415).

Another school making an upward move would be Louisa (1,224). The Lions, longtime members of Class 4, would join Class 5 and play in Region 5C with Richmond-area schools.

And Caroline (914) would move up from Class 3 to 4 to join fellow Battlefield District members Chancellor (1,069), Courtland (1,178), Eastern View (1,200), King George (1,065) and Spotsylvania (1,023).

All other area schools would remain in their current classes. None of these changes would affect the upcoming school year.

The VHSL adjusts classifications in four-year cycles based on enrolment projections. Schools can appeal changes (or apply to change divisions) if they are within 1% of enrolment cutoff figures, for hardship reasons (geography, costs or missed class time) or if they have the support of their preferred region.

Schools have until Aug. 8 to appeal the 2023 realignment. The VHSL's appeals committee will meet on Aug. 23 to consider any requests.