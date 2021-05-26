VHSL regional tennis pairings

GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
Massaponax leads Colgan 4-2
Patriot 5, Riverbend 0
Thursday
Massaponax at Colgan, 1 (comp. of semifinal)
Final: Semifinal winner at Patriot, 4
REGION 3B
Wednesday’s semifinal
James Monroe 5, Independence 1
Thursday's semifinal
Maggie Walker at George Mason
Friday’s final
Maggie Walker/George Mason winner at James Monroe
BOYS TENNIS
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s final
Hanover 5, Eastern View 0
