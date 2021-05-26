 Skip to main content
VHSL regional tennis pairings
GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s semifinals

Massaponax leads Colgan 4-2

Patriot 5, Riverbend 0

Thursday

Massaponax at Colgan, 1 (comp. of semifinal)

Final: Semifinal winner at Patriot, 4

REGION 3B

Wednesday’s semifinal

James Monroe 5, Independence 1

Thursday's semifinal

Maggie Walker at George Mason

Friday’s final

Maggie Walker/George Mason winner at James Monroe

BOYS TENNIS

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s final

Hanover 5, Eastern View 0

