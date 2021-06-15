VHSL regional tournament pairings

BOYS SOCCER
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinals
Hylton 3, Massaponax 0
Colgan 1, Osbourn 0 (OT)
Thursday’s final
Colgan at Hylton, 6
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Mountain View 2, Albemarle 0
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 2,
Brooke Point 0
Thursday’s final
Mountain View
at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s final
Patrick Henry-Ashland
at Chancellor, 7
GIRLS SOCCER
REGION 6B
Tusday’s semifinals
Patriot 2, Colonial Forge 0
Battlefield 2, Colgan 0
Thursday’s final
Battlefield at Patriot, 6
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Mountain View 6,
Harrisonburg 1
Albemarle 3, Brooke Point 0
Thursday’s final
Mountain View at Albemarle
BASEBALL
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Mountain View 15, Stafford 5
Albemarle 4, North Stafford 3
Thursday’s final
Albemarle at Mountain View, 6
REGION 4B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Dinwiddie 10, King George 0
Hanover 5, Courtland 1
Wednesday’s final
Hanover at Dinwiddie
SOFTBALL
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
Massaponax at Osbourn Park
Riverbend at Colgan, 6:30
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Brooke Point 7,
North Stafford 6 (9 innings)
Stafford 7, Mountain View 6
Thursday’s final
Stafford at Brooke Point, 6
REGION 4B
Wednesday’s final
Orange at Hanover, 6
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Tuesday’s semifinal
John Champe vs. Patriot
Wednesday’s semifinal
Riverbend at Battlefield, 6
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Brooke Point 13,
Mountain View 7
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 11,
Albemarle 10 (OT)
Thursday’s final
Brooke Point
at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
Colgan at Colonial Forge
Riverbend at Battlefield
REGION 5D
Tuesday’s semifinals
Albemarle 23,
Mountain View 18
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 20,
Stafford 1
Thursday’s final
Albemarle at Patrick Henry
REGION 4B
Tuesday’s semifinals
George Mason 22,
Eastern View 1
Kettle Run 11, Culpeper 7
Thursday’s final
Kettle Run at George Mason