VHSL regional tournament pairings
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

BOYS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hylton 3, Massaponax 0

Colgan 1, Osbourn 0 (OT)

Thursday’s final

Colgan at Hylton, 6

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Mountain View 2, Albemarle 0

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 2,

Brooke Point 0

Thursday’s final

Mountain View

at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s final

Patrick Henry-Ashland

at Chancellor, 7

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Tusday’s semifinals

Patriot 2, Colonial Forge 0

Battlefield 2, Colgan 0

Thursday’s final

Battlefield at Patriot, 6

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Mountain View 6,

Harrisonburg 1

Albemarle 3, Brooke Point 0

Thursday’s final

Mountain View at Albemarle

BASEBALL

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Mountain View 15, Stafford 5

Albemarle 4, North Stafford 3

Thursday’s final

Albemarle at Mountain View, 6

REGION 4B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Dinwiddie 10, King George 0

Hanover 5, Courtland 1

Wednesday’s final

Hanover at Dinwiddie

SOFTBALL

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s semifinals

Massaponax at Osbourn Park

Riverbend at Colgan, 6:30

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Brooke Point 7,

North Stafford 6 (9 innings)

Stafford 7, Mountain View 6 

Thursday’s final

Stafford at Brooke Point, 6

REGION 4B

Wednesday’s final

Orange at Hanover, 6

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinal

John Champe vs. Patriot

Wednesday’s semifinal

Riverbend at Battlefield, 6

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Brooke Point 13,

Mountain View 7

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 11,

Albemarle 10 (OT)

Thursday’s final

Brooke Point

at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s semifinals

Colgan at Colonial Forge

Riverbend at Battlefield

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Albemarle 23,

Mountain View 18

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 20,

Stafford 1

Thursday’s final

Albemarle at Patrick Henry

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

George Mason 22,

Eastern View 1

Kettle Run 11, Culpeper 7

Thursday’s final

Kettle Run at George Mason

