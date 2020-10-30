Stock futures for David sunflower seeds and Big League Chew are sure to plummet. Seven-footers all across the Commonwealth are no doubt reassessing their priorities. And soccer’s trademark defensive wall has crumbled with all the subtlety of the Iron Curtain.

When high school sports return to Virginia’s public schools this winter and spring, they will look unlike anything we’ve seen in the past.

On Friday, the Virginia High School League unveiled its 2020–21 Guides for Return to Participation. The 39-page document details various COVID-19 modifications that will be in place as VHSL schools prepare for Championship +1 seasons beginning on Dec. 7.

Colonial Forge athletic director Jeff Berry admitted he was a little nervous when he first scanned the document, concerned that the changes would be too far-reaching.

"I didn't really see that, which was comforting, to be honest with you," Berry said. “It gives you tremendous guidelines, but at the same time it doesn’t hold your feet to the fire by rules and regulations … It seems like everything can be realistically followed so we can pull this off.”