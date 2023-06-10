Louisa's first state softball championship team was hardly a one-woman show. At times on Saturday, it only seemed like it.

Emily Gillespie has been the Lions' brightest standout for the past two years, but she may have saved her best performance for her last in a high school uniform. She pitched a six-hitter and went 4 for 4 at the plate as the Lions routed Halifax County 9–1 in the VHSL Class 4 final at Spotsylvania High School.

"Insane," said fellow senior Dara Sharpe. "She and I both play a high level of travel ball, so we know what it takes to play the best and be the best. But having her on our side was definitely a game-changer."

Gillespie, the likely Class 4 state player of the year who's bound for Northern Kentucky University, is best known for her pitching prowess. And she did nothing to diminish that reputation Saturday, striking out seven, working out of some early jams and retiring 13 of the last 15 batters she faced as the Lions (24–1) finished the season on a 19-game winning streak.

But she's also Louisa's cleanup hitter. And for a change, it was her bat that made a bigger impact than her left arm.

After driving in Louisa's first run with a first-inning single, Gillespie cleared the bases with a tiebreaking two-out double to spark the Lions' eight-run fifth inning.

Halifax pitcher Emma Payne "could only really throw me inside," Gillespie said, "so I backed off the plate so that all her inside pitches turned into down-the-middle pitches. So I looked for those."

Unlike recent games, when Louisa has needed clutch late hits to advance, Saturday's state final was far more comfortable, thanks to the fifth-inning outburst. They squandered some early scoring chances, though, making all three first-inning outs on the bases, and were tied 1–1 after 4½ innings.

"We came into the fifth knowing we had to do something then or it was going to do downhill," Sharpe said. "We've had an ongoing joke since the postseason started that the fifth inning was our inning. We seem to score all of our runs in the fifth inning."

The Lions got some help from the Comets (23–5), who made three consecutive one-out errors to load the bases in the fifth. After Alyssa Hopkins popped out, Gillespie delivered her clutch opposite-field double.

Subsequent singles by Lauren Goodman and doubles by Emily Chisholm and Laci Garrett then broke things open.

"Just like all softball, you need a break or you get a break," Comets coach Woody Bane said, "and they took advantage of some mistakes."

From there, Gillespie shut down the Comets, with some help from her defense. Center fielder Garrett threw out speedy Halifax leadoff batter Kamyra Giggetts at the plate in the first inning, and second baseman Savannah Bragg made a nifty catch of Payne's line drive to limit the damage in the third, when the Comets scored their only run.

The Lions will say a fond farewell to Gillespie and Sharpe, who will play at George Mason University, as well as right fielder Chisholm. But they have a young nucleus returning that includes juniors Bragg and Mallory Greslick, sophomores Hopkins and Garrett and freshman third baseman Lauren Goodman.

So future success is likely, although this team's chemistry--like its star pitcher--was hard to beat.

"One of the things we talked about (before the season) was being all in all season," said coach Susan Sharpe, Dara's mother. " ... These kids, they never faltered. Even today, I wanted them at the high school at 7:45 (a.m.), and they were there at 7:15. That's been the season; they're always ready to go.

"I keep calling them my blue-collar workers. They come in and get to work. Then they act goofy. But was long as they do the work, I'm good with it."

R H E Halifax County 001 000 0 — 1 6 6 Louisa 100 080 x — 9 11 1

EMMA PAYNE, Destiny Talbott (5) and Jadyn Harlow. EMILY GILLESPIE and Alyssa Hopkins.