BOYS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday’s final at VCU
Hayfield 52, Patriot 41
VHSL CLASS 5
Saturday’s final at VCU
Woodside 54, Patrick Henry 52
VHSL CLASS 4
Thursday’s final at VCU
Varina 59, E.C. Glass 56
VHSL CLASS 3
Saturday’s final at VCU
Northside 58, Hopewell 52
VHSL CLASS 2
People are also reading…
Saturday’s final at VCU
John Marshall 91, Radford 34
VHSL CLASS 1
Thursday’s final at VCU
Lancaster 62, George Wythe 40
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday’s final at VCU
James Madison 49, Manchester 46
VHSL CLASS 5
Saturday’s final at VCU
Princess Anne 53, L.C. Bird 45
VHSL CLASS 4
Thursday’s final at VCU
Hampton 75, Pulaski County 63
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday’s final at VCU
Carroll County 78, Brentsville 41
VHSL CLASS 2
Saturday’s final at VCU
Clarke County 45, Central-Wise 41
VHSL CLASS 1
Thursday’s final at VCU
Rappahannock County 70, Eastside 65