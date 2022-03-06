VHSL state basketball pairings

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Semifinals
Battlefield at Patriot, Monday, 7 p.m.
South Lakes at Hayfield, TBA
VHSL CLASS 5
Monday’s semifinals
Riverside at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.
Menchville at Maury, 7 p.m.
VHSL CLASS 4
Semifinals
Loudoun Valley at Loudoun County, Monday, 7 p.m.
King’s Fork at Varina, TBA
VHSL CLASS 3
Semifinals
Northside at Cave Spring, Monday, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Petersburg, TBA
VHSL CLASS 2
People are also reading…
Monday’s semifinals
James River–Buchanan at Radford, 7 p.m.
Greensville at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
VHSL CLASS 1
Semifinals
Washington & Lee at Lancaster, Monday, 7 p.m.
Auburn vs. Twin Springs, TBA
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Monday’s semifinals
Thomas Dale at Osbourn Park, 6:30 p.m.
James Madison at James Robinson, 7 p.m.
VHSL CLASS 5
Monday’s semifinals
Briar Woods at Woodgrove, 7
Norview at Menchville, 7 p.m.
VHSL CLASS 4
Monday’s semifinals
Pulaski County at Millbrook, 6
Manor at King’s Fork, 6 p.m.
VHSL CLASS 3
Semifinals
Carroll County at Spotswood, Monday, 6
Lakeland at Meridian, TBA
VHSL CLASS 2
Monday’s semifinals
Luray at John Marshall, 6:30
Gate City at Central–Wise, 7
VHSL CLASS 1
Monday’s semifinals
Honaker at Parry McCluer, 6
Buffalo Gap at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.