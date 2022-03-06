 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VHSL state basketball pairings

  • 0
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

VHSL CLASS 6

Semifinals

Battlefield at Patriot, Monday, 7 p.m.

South Lakes at Hayfield, TBA

VHSL CLASS 5

Monday’s semifinals

Riverside at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.

Menchville at Maury, 7 p.m.

VHSL CLASS 4

Semifinals

Loudoun Valley at Loudoun County, Monday, 7 p.m.

King’s Fork at Varina, TBA

VHSL CLASS 3

Semifinals

Northside at Cave Spring, Monday, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Petersburg, TBA

VHSL CLASS 2

People are also reading…

Monday’s semifinals

James River–Buchanan at Radford, 7 p.m.

Greensville at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

VHSL CLASS 1

Semifinals

Washington & Lee at Lancaster, Monday, 7 p.m.

Auburn vs. Twin Springs, TBA

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

VHSL CLASS 6

Monday’s semifinals

Thomas Dale at Osbourn Park, 6:30 p.m.

James Madison at James Robinson, 7 p.m.

VHSL CLASS 5

Monday’s semifinals

Briar Woods at Woodgrove, 7

Norview at Menchville, 7 p.m.

VHSL CLASS 4

Monday’s semifinals

Pulaski County at Millbrook, 6

Manor at King’s Fork, 6 p.m.

VHSL CLASS 3

Semifinals

Carroll County at Spotswood, Monday, 6

Lakeland at Meridian, TBA

VHSL CLASS 2

Monday’s semifinals

Luray at John Marshall, 6:30

Gate City at Central–Wise, 7

VHSL CLASS 1

Monday’s semifinals

Honaker at Parry McCluer, 6

Buffalo Gap at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert