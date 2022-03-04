VHSL state basketball quarterfinal pairings

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday's quarterfinals
Hayfield 59, Washington–Liberty 51
South Lakes 48, Fairfax 37
Patriot 74, James River-Midlothian 63
Battlefield 68, Manchester 57
Semifinals
Hayfield vs. South Lakes
Patriot vs. Battlefield
VHSL CLASS 5
Friday's quarterfinals
Highland Springs 58, Albemarle 46
Riverside 65, Glen Allen 51
Maury 54, Indian River 32
Menchville 53, Bayside 52
People are also reading…
Semifinals
Highland Springs vs. Riverside
Maury vs. Menchville
VHSL CLASS 4
Friday's quarterfinals
Loudoun County 51, E.C. Glass 47
Western Albemarle 49, Loudoun Valley 46
Varina 106, Jamestown 73
King’s Fork 84, Henrico 52
Semifinals
Loudoun County vs. Western Albemarle
Varina vs. King's Fork
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday's quarterfinals
Northside 58, Spotswood 56
Cave Spring 72, Fluvanna 54
Hopewell 57, Skyline 48
Petersburg 61, William Monroe 34
Semifinals
Northside vs. Cave Spring
Hopewell vs. Petersburg
VHSL CLASS 2
Friday's quarterfinals
Radford 67, Virginia High 49
James River 74, Union 68, 2OT
Greensville County 59, Central Woodstock 45
John Marshall 91, East Rockingham 57
Semifinals
Radford vs. James River
Greensville County vs. John Marshall
VHSL CLASS 1
Friday's quarterfinals
Auburn 65, Eastside 30
Twin Springs 52, Fort Chiswell 51
Washington & Lee 65, Altavista 57
Lancaster 54, Buffalo Gap 44
Semifinals
Auburn vs. Twin Springs
Washington & Lee vs. Lancaster
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday's quarterfinals
Robinson 36, Langley 32
James Madison 46, Edison 30
Osbourn Park 59, James River–Midlothian 35
Thomas Dale 47, Woodbridge 38
Semifinals
Robinson vs. James Madison
Osbourn Park vs. Thomas Dale
VHSL CLASS 5
Friday's quarterfinals
Briar Woods 50, Glen Allen 48, OT
Woodgrove 63, Highland Springs 55
Menchville 81, Kempsville 48
Norview 40, Princess Anne 34
Semifinals
Briar Woods vs. Woodgrove
Menchville vs. Norview
VHSL CLASS 4
Friday's quarterfinals
Millbrook 56, E.C. Glass 33
Pulaski County 54, Sherando 44
Manor 53, Eastern View 48
King’s Fork 71, Powhatan 52
Semifinals
Millbrook vs. Pulaski County
Manor vs. King's Fork
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday's quarterfinals
Spotswood 66, Staunton River 58
Carroll County 106, Fort Defiance 61
Meridian 75, New Kent 33
Lakeland 69, Brentsville 64
Semifinals
Spotswood vs. Carroll County
Meridian vs. Lakeland
VHSL CLASS 2
Friday's quarterfinals
Gate City 47, Radford 39
Central-Wise 57, Alleghany 41
Luray 70, Brunswick 51
John Marshall 63, Clarke County 60, OT
Semifinals
Gate City vs. Central-Wise
Luray vs. John Marshall
VHSL CLASS 1
Friday's quarterfinals
Parry McCluer 58, Grundy 56, OT
Honaker 61, Auburn 38
Rappahannock County 51, Rappahannock 38
Buffalo Gap at West Point, late
Semifinals
Parry McCluer v. Honaker
Rappahannock County vs. Buffalo Gap/West Point