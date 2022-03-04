 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VHSL state basketball quarterfinal pairings

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

VHSL CLASS 6

Friday's quarterfinals

Hayfield 59, Washington–Liberty 51

South Lakes 48, Fairfax 37

Patriot 74, James River-Midlothian 63

Battlefield 68, Manchester 57

Semifinals

Hayfield vs. South Lakes

Patriot vs. Battlefield

VHSL CLASS 5

Friday's quarterfinals

Highland Springs 58, Albemarle 46

Riverside 65, Glen Allen 51

Maury 54, Indian River 32

Menchville 53, Bayside 52

Semifinals

Highland Springs vs. Riverside

Maury vs. Menchville

VHSL CLASS 4

Friday's quarterfinals

Loudoun County 51, E.C. Glass 47

Western Albemarle 49, Loudoun Valley 46

Varina 106, Jamestown 73

King’s Fork 84, Henrico 52

Semifinals

Loudoun County vs. Western Albemarle

Varina vs. King's Fork

VHSL CLASS 3

Friday's quarterfinals

Northside 58, Spotswood 56

Cave Spring 72, Fluvanna 54

Hopewell 57, Skyline 48

Petersburg 61, William Monroe 34

Semifinals

Northside vs. Cave Spring

Hopewell vs. Petersburg

VHSL CLASS 2

Friday's quarterfinals

Radford 67, Virginia High 49

James River 74, Union 68, 2OT

Greensville County 59, Central Woodstock 45

John Marshall 91, East Rockingham 57

Semifinals

Radford vs. James River

Greensville County vs. John Marshall

VHSL CLASS 1

Friday's quarterfinals

Auburn 65, Eastside 30

Twin Springs 52, Fort Chiswell 51

Washington & Lee 65, Altavista 57

Lancaster 54, Buffalo Gap 44

Semifinals

Auburn vs. Twin Springs

Washington & Lee vs. Lancaster

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

VHSL CLASS 6

Friday's quarterfinals

Robinson 36, Langley 32

James Madison 46, Edison 30

Osbourn Park 59, James River–Midlothian 35

Thomas Dale 47, Woodbridge 38

Semifinals

Robinson vs. James Madison

Osbourn Park vs. Thomas Dale

VHSL CLASS 5

Friday's quarterfinals

Briar Woods 50, Glen Allen 48, OT

Woodgrove 63, Highland Springs 55

Menchville 81, Kempsville 48

Norview 40, Princess Anne 34

Semifinals

Briar Woods vs. Woodgrove

Menchville vs. Norview

VHSL CLASS 4

Friday's quarterfinals

Millbrook 56, E.C. Glass 33

Pulaski County 54, Sherando 44

Manor 53, Eastern View 48

King’s Fork 71, Powhatan 52

Semifinals

Millbrook vs. Pulaski County

Manor vs. King's Fork

VHSL CLASS 3

Friday's quarterfinals

Spotswood 66, Staunton River 58

Carroll County 106, Fort Defiance 61

Meridian 75, New Kent 33

Lakeland 69, Brentsville 64

Semifinals

Spotswood vs. Carroll County

Meridian vs. Lakeland

VHSL CLASS 2

Friday's quarterfinals

Gate City 47, Radford 39

Central-Wise 57, Alleghany 41

Luray 70, Brunswick 51

John Marshall 63, Clarke County 60, OT

Semifinals

Gate City vs. Central-Wise

Luray vs. John Marshall

VHSL CLASS 1

Friday's quarterfinals

Parry McCluer 58, Grundy 56, OT

Honaker 61, Auburn 38

Rappahannock County 51, Rappahannock 38

Buffalo Gap at West Point, late

Semifinals

Parry McCluer v. Honaker

Rappahannock County vs. Buffalo Gap/West Point

