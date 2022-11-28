VHSL state football semifinal pairings

Saturday's state semifinals
James Madison (9–3) at Fairfax (13–0), 2 p.m.
Western Branch (11–2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13–0), 3 p.m.
Stone Bridge (12–1) at Highland Springs (13–0), 2 p.m.
Maury (10–1) vs. Green Run (13–0), 7 p.m.
Dinwiddie (13–0) vs. Warwick (11–1), 2 p.m.
Kettle Run (12–0) vs. E.C. Glass (12–1), 5 p.m.
Christiansburg (10–3) at Heritage–Lynchburg (11–2), noon
Phoebus (13–0) vs. Brentsville (12–1), 2 p.m.
Poquoson (9–4) vs. Central-Woodstock (10–2), 2 p.m.
Appomattox County (10–3) at Graham (13–0), 2 p.m.
Grundy (8–4) at George Wythe (9–3), 1 p.m.
Essex (13–0) vs. Riverheads (10–1), 2 p.m.
