VHSL state football semifinal pairings

Saturday's state semifinals

CLASS 6

James Madison (9–3) at Fairfax (13–0), 2 p.m.

Western Branch (11–2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13–0), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5

Stone Bridge (12–1) at Highland Springs (13–0), 2 p.m.

Maury (10–1) vs. Green Run (13–0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4

Dinwiddie (13–0) vs. Warwick (11–1), 2 p.m.

Kettle Run (12–0) vs. E.C. Glass (12–1), 5 p.m.

CLASS 3

Christiansburg (10–3) at Heritage–Lynchburg (11–2), noon

Phoebus (13–0) vs. Brentsville (12–1), 2 p.m.

CLASS 2

Poquoson (9–4) vs. Central-Woodstock (10–2), 2 p.m.

Appomattox County (10–3) at Graham (13–0), 2 p.m.

CLASS 1

Grundy (8–4) at George Wythe (9–3), 1 p.m.

Essex (13–0) vs. Riverheads (10–1), 2 p.m.

