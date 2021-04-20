 Skip to main content
VHSL state playoff scores, pairings
VHSL state playoff scores, pairings

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

FIELD HOCKEY

CLASS 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

Floyd Kellam 2, Colonial Forge 0

James Madison 2, W.T. Woodson 0

Saturday’s final

James Madison at Floyd Kellam, 2

CLASS 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

Stafford 3, Riverside 2, OT

Frank Cox 5, Deep Run 0

Saturday’s final

Stafford at Frank Cox, 2

CLASS 4

Tuesday’s semifinals

Chancellor 2, Heritage–Leesburg 1

Great Bridge 6, Warhill 0

Saturday’s final

Chancellor at Great Bridge, 2

CLASS 3

Tuesday’s semifinals

Poquoson 2, James Monroe 1, OT

Tabb 1, Independence 0

Saturday’s final

Poquoson at Tabb, 2

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

Floyd Kellam 3, Colonial Forge 2

T.C. Williams 3, Langley 0

Saturday’s final

Floyd Kellam at T.C. Williams, TBA

FOOTBALL

STATE SEMIFINALS

(Saturday, 2 p.m. unless noted)

Class 6

Massaponax (8–0) at Oscar Smith (7–0)

South County (8–0) vs. James Madison (8–0)

Class 5

Highland Springs (7–0) at Maury (6–1)

Stone Bridge (7–0) at William Fleming (6–2)

Class 4

King George (8–0) at Lake Taylor (6–0)

Tuscarora (7–0) at Salem (8–0)

Class 3

Independence (5–1) at Lafayette (7–0)

Liberty Christian (6–1) at Lord Botetourt (8–0)

Class 2

Stuarts Draft (7–1) at Poquoson (4–2), 1

Appomattox (8–0) at Union (6–2)

Class 1

Galax (8–0) at Holston (6–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Riverheads (8–0) at West Point (5–2)

