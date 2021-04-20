VHSL state playoff scores, pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS 6
Tuesday’s semifinals
Floyd Kellam 2, Colonial Forge 0
James Madison 2, W.T. Woodson 0
Saturday’s final
James Madison at Floyd Kellam, 2
CLASS 5
Tuesday’s semifinals
Stafford 3, Riverside 2, OT
Frank Cox 5, Deep Run 0
Saturday’s final
Stafford at Frank Cox, 2
CLASS 4
Tuesday’s semifinals
Chancellor 2, Heritage–Leesburg 1
Great Bridge 6, Warhill 0
Saturday’s final
Chancellor at Great Bridge, 2
CLASS 3
Tuesday’s semifinals
Poquoson 2, James Monroe 1, OT
Tabb 1, Independence 0
Saturday’s final
Poquoson at Tabb, 2
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 6
Tuesday’s semifinals
Floyd Kellam 3, Colonial Forge 2
T.C. Williams 3, Langley 0
Saturday’s final
Floyd Kellam at T.C. Williams, TBA
FOOTBALL
STATE SEMIFINALS
(Saturday, 2 p.m. unless noted)
Class 6
Massaponax (8–0) at Oscar Smith (7–0)
South County (8–0) vs. James Madison (8–0)
Class 5
Highland Springs (7–0) at Maury (6–1)
Stone Bridge (7–0) at William Fleming (6–2)
Class 4
King George (8–0) at Lake Taylor (6–0)