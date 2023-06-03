Although they didn’t race head to head, Mountain View’s Vincent Bond and Courtland’s Chanan Mathis continued their season-long duel in the 400 meters while winning state titles Saturday at the VHSL state track championships.

Bond broke the tape in the Class 5 meet in Newport News with the state’s best time this year (47.63 seconds). Meanwhile, Mathis set school and Class 4 championship records with his time of 47.66 at his state meet in Lynchburg.

Mathis also placed second in the 100 (11.12) and 200 (21.29), helping the Cougars finish a close second to Deep Creek (52–51) in the team standings in Lynchburg. Teammate Kwame Lassiter won the long jump (24–4.75) after finishing third (11.23) in the 100.

Bond added a seventh-place finish in the 200 (22.13) to his 400 win and helped the Wildcats finish sixth in the 1,600 relay (3:27.48) with an anchor leg of 48.66 seconds.

Two other local athletes were crowned state champions Saturday. Here’s a roundup:

Class 6

Colonial Forge’s Alex Hopkins and Kate Loescher each brought home a pair of individual medals from Newport News. Hopkins was third in the girls’ 100 (12.11), fourth in the 200 (24.76) and ran a leg on the Eagles’ second-place 400 relay team (47.51). Loescher placed third in the girls’ 3,200 meters (10:46.11) and seventh in the 1,600 (5:04.34).

The Eagles’ Matt Fisher was fourth in the boys’ 100 (10.93) and anchored the fourth-place 400 relay team (42.53). Isabel Ostvig was sixth in the girls’ long jump (17-5.25), and Aleah Alexander tied for sixth in the girls’ high jump (5–0). Brian Harris was seventh in the long jump (21–4.5).

Class 5

Massaponax senior Terry Travis decisively captured the state title in the boys’ 800 (1:55.14), and freshman teammate Davian Booker was the state runner-up in the boys’ 300 hurdles (38.58). Both ran on the Panthers’ second-place 1,600 relay team (3:22.95), which finished just behind Kecoughtan (3:22.22).

The Panthers finished fourth in the girls’ 1,600 relay (4:05.68) and also got sixth-place finishes from Faith Butler in the girls’ shot put (35-10) and Jayden Hines in the boys’ 400 (49.30).

Riverbend boasted a pair of state runners-up. Senior Jake Applegate was second in the boys’ 110 hurdles (14.40) behind Nansemond River’s Charles Wall-Davis (14.26). And Tyler Arnold was second (9:24.50) and Brooke Point’s Brady Brennan fourth (9:25.39) in the boys’ 3,200.

Brennan also placed sixth (4:27.33) and Riverbend’s Ethan Lapier seventh (4:30.72) in the boys’ 1,600. The Bears’ Jeffrey Smith was sixth (11–0) and North Stafford’s Samuel Armstrong tied for seventh (10–0) in the boys’ pole vault.

North Stafford’s Kailynn Tyson was fourth in the girls’ 100 meters (12.28), fifth in the 200 (25.25), eighth in the long jump (16–10.5) and anchored the Wolverines’ second-place 400 relay (48.29). Freshman Sacha Cotton was sixth in the long jump (16–11.75) and also ran on the relay.

Mountain View junior Madelyn Anderson was second in the girls’ 800 (2:18.30) and fifth in the girls’ 1,600 (5:11.25). Stafford’s Hailey Lemke (sixth, 2:20.86) and Brenna Elchenko (seventh, 2:21.24) followed her across the line in the 800.

Brooke Point’s Sophia Epperson tied for sixth in the girls’ high jump (5–2), and North Stafford’s Alex Rexroat was seventh in the boys’ 800 (2:00.75).

Class 4

Besides Mathis’ and Whitaker’s heroics, Francis Roberts was sixth (49.95) in the 400 for Courtland’s boys and anchored the Cougars’ fifth-place 1,600 relay team (3:24.62).

Courtland’s girls got a second-place medal from Michelle Pendleton in the shot put (36-2). Lauren Castro was sixth in the long jump (16-6) and ran on the third-place 400 relay (49.01).

King George’s Anijah James was second (18–0.5) in the girls’ long jump. Louisa’s Taylor Waddy was fourth (35–1.5) in the girls’ shot, and teammate Justin Davenport tied for seventh in the boys’ pole vault (12–0).

Eastern View’ Holly Anderson was third in the girls’ high jump (5–0), and Trey Block finished fifth in the boys’ long jump (21–11.75) for the Cyclones.

Spotsylvania’s Cameron Gaillot was fourth in the boys’ discus (141-10).

Class 3

Also in Lynchburg, Culpeper senior Theresa Breckley completed her second straight sweep of the girls’ throwing events, adding the shot put title (41–3) to Friday’s discus victory. Her winning throw beat runner-up Sydney Blewitt of William Byrd (36–0) by more than five feet. Teammate Kyle Quinn was fourth (35–10).

Caroline’s Isaiah Reid was runner-up in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.26), placed sixth in the 200 (22.92) and ran on the Cavaliers’ second-place 400 relay team (43.14), just ahead of third-place Culpeper (43.16). Tiniyia Terrell placed fourth in the girls’ 400 (59.52) for the Cavaliers, while Anton Jones-Wilson was eighth in the boys’ 800 (2:00.81).

Culpeper’s Michael Blamo was second in the boys’ 110 hurdles (15.17), and teammate Kalib Murray was fourth in the boys’ long jump (22–10.25), one spot ahead of James Monroe’s Marquise Thornley (22–9.5). The Blue Devils’ Carley Layden was fifth in the girls’ long jump (17–1).

JM’s Logan Conner placed third in the girls’ high jump (5–0), and Kamron Wolken was third in the boys’ 400 (49.67).