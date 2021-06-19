 Skip to main content
VHSL tournament pairings
VHSL tournament pairings

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4

Monday’s semifinals

Smithfield at Chancellor, 7

James Wood at Jefferson Forest

Wednesday’s final

Semifinal winners

BASEBALL

CLASS 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

Mountain View at Woodgrove, 6

Frank Cox at Mills Godwin, 6

Saturday’s final

Semifinal winners

SOFTBALL

CLASS 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

Brooke Point at Freedom– South Riding, 2

Glen Allen at Nansemond River

Saturday’s final

Semifinal winners

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge at Cosby, 5:30

Langley at Robinson/ Woodson winner

Saturday’s final

Semifinal winners

