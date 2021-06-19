VHSL tournament pairings

BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 4
Monday’s semifinals
Smithfield at Chancellor, 7
James Wood at Jefferson Forest
Wednesday’s final
Semifinal winners
BASEBALL
CLASS 5
Tuesday’s semifinals
Mountain View at Woodgrove, 6
Frank Cox at Mills Godwin, 6
Saturday’s final
Semifinal winners
SOFTBALL
CLASS 5
Tuesday’s semifinals
Brooke Point at Freedom– South Riding, 2
Glen Allen at Nansemond River
Saturday’s final
Semifinal winners
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Tuesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at Cosby, 5:30
Langley at Robinson/ Woodson winner
Saturday’s final
Semifinal winners
