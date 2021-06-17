 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VHSL tournament pairings
0 comments

VHSL tournament pairings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

BOYS SOCCER

REGION 5D

Thursday’s final

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1, Mountain View 0

REGION 1A

Friday’s final

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 6

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 5D

Thursday’s final

Albemarle 3, Mountain View 0

SOFTBALL

REGION 6B

Wednesday’s semifinals

Osbourn Park 5, Massaponax 3

Riverbend 1, Colgan 0

Friday’s final

Riverbend at Osbourn Park, 6

REGION 5D

Thursday’s final

Brooke Point 7, Stafford 3

BASEBALL

REGION 5D

Thursday’s final

Mountain View 8, Albemarle 0

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 5D

Thursday’s final

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 23, Brooke Point 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Friday’s final

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Cincinnati Reds recent hot streak sustainable the rest of the season?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert