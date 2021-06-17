VHSL tournament pairings

BOYS SOCCER
REGION 5D
Thursday’s final
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1, Mountain View 0
REGION 1A
Friday’s final
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 6
GIRLS SOCCER
REGION 5D
Thursday’s final
Albemarle 3, Mountain View 0
SOFTBALL
REGION 6B
Wednesday’s semifinals
Osbourn Park 5, Massaponax 3
Riverbend 1, Colgan 0
Friday’s final
Riverbend at Osbourn Park, 6
REGION 5D
Thursday’s final
Brooke Point 7, Stafford 3
BASEBALL
REGION 5D
Thursday’s final
Mountain View 8, Albemarle 0
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 5D
Thursday’s final
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 23, Brooke Point 8
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 6B
Friday’s final
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!