VHSL tournament pairings

  • 0

FOOTBALL

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted)

REGION 6A

Western Branch (9–2) at Oscar Smith (11–0)

Manchester (10–10) at Thomas Dale (10–1)

REGION 6B

John Champe (9-3) at Freedom (11–0)

Colonial Forge (6–5) at Patriot (10–1)

REGION 6C

Lake Braddock (9-2) at Fairfax (11-0)

West Springfield (9–2) at South County (10–1)

REGION 6D

Yorktown (8–3) at James Madison (8–3)

Westfield (7–4) at Centreville (9–2)

REGION 5A

Salem–Va. Beach (8–3) at Green Run (11–0)

Frank Cox (9–2) at Kempsville (10–1)

REGION 5B

Menchville (6–5) at Maury (7–1)

Kecoughton (8–3) at Nansemond River (6–4)

REGION 5C

Douglas Freeman (9–2) at Highland Springs (11–0)

Glen Allen (6–5) at L.C. Byrd (8–3)

REGION 5D

Riverbend (9–2) at Stone Bridge (10-1)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke (9-2) winner at Mountain View (10–1)

REGION 4A

Warhill (8–3) at King’s Fork (9–2)

Churchland (8–3) at Warwick (10-1)

REGION 4B

Hanover (9–2) at Dinwiddie (11–0)

Varina (10–1) at King George (11–0)

REGION 4C

Sherando (7-4) at Loudoun County (11-0)

Millbrook (6–5) at Kettle Run (11–0)

REGION 4D

Amherst (7–4) at E.C. Glass (10-1), Thursday. 7 p.m.

Salem (9–2) at Louisa (11–0)

REGION 3A

I.C. Norcom (8–3) at Phoebus (11–0)

Lake Taylor (10–1) at Lafayette (10–1)

REGION 3B

Caroline (5–6) at Brentsville (10–1)

Goochland (4–7) at Warren County (6–5)

REGION 3C

Turner Ashby (9–2) at Liberty Christian (10-1), 7:30

Brookville (8–3) at Heritage Christian (9–2)

REGION 3D

Bassett (8–3) at Lord Botetourt (10–1)

Staunton River (6–5) at Christiansburg (8-3)

REGION 2A

Greensville County (9–2) at King William (8–3)

Poquoson (7–4) at Thomas Jefferson (8–3)

REGION 2B

Stuarts Draft (8–3) at Strasburg (10–1)

Central–Woodstock (9–2) at Luray (9–2)

REGION 2C

Appomattox County (8–3) at Radford (10–1)

Glenvar (8–3) at Martinsville (10–1)

REGION 2D

(Games Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Gate City (8–3) at Graham (11–0)

Virginia High (9–2) at Ridgeview (10–1)

REGION 1A

Westmoreland (5–5) at Essex (11–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Northumberland (8–2) at King & Queen (9–2)

REGION 1B

Sussex Central (7–4) at Riverheads (8–1)

Buffalo Gap (7–4) at Central–Lunenburg (11–0)

REGION 1C

Grayson County (9–2) at Galax (7–3)

Narrows (9–1) at George Wythe (7–3)

REGION 1D

Holtson (8–3) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (8–3)

Lebanon (7–4) at Grundy (6–4)

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday's state semifinals

CLASS 6

Chantilly at Alexandria City, 7

Kellam at Charles Colgan, 7

CLASS 5

Frank Cox at First Colonial, 5:30

Massaponax at Midlothian, 7

CLASS 4

Grafton at King George, 7

Dominion at James Wood, 7

CLASS 3

York at Warren County, 6

Hidden Valley at Fort Defiance, 7

CLASS 2

Gate City at Glenvar, 6:30

Poquoson at East Rockingham, 6:30

CLASS 1

Rappahannock at Rappahannock County, 6

Giles at Auburn, 7

Related to this story

Most Popular

