VHSL tournament pairings

FOOTBALL
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted)
REGION 6A
Western Branch (9–2) at Oscar Smith (11–0)
Manchester (10–10) at Thomas Dale (10–1)
REGION 6B
John Champe (9-3) at Freedom (11–0)
Colonial Forge (6–5) at Patriot (10–1)
REGION 6C
Lake Braddock (9-2) at Fairfax (11-0)
West Springfield (9–2) at South County (10–1)
REGION 6D
Yorktown (8–3) at James Madison (8–3)
Westfield (7–4) at Centreville (9–2)
REGION 5A
Salem–Va. Beach (8–3) at Green Run (11–0)
Frank Cox (9–2) at Kempsville (10–1)
REGION 5B
Menchville (6–5) at Maury (7–1)
Kecoughton (8–3) at Nansemond River (6–4)
REGION 5C
Douglas Freeman (9–2) at Highland Springs (11–0)
Glen Allen (6–5) at L.C. Byrd (8–3)
REGION 5D
Riverbend (9–2) at Stone Bridge (10-1)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (9-2) winner at Mountain View (10–1)
REGION 4A
Warhill (8–3) at King’s Fork (9–2)
Churchland (8–3) at Warwick (10-1)
REGION 4B
Hanover (9–2) at Dinwiddie (11–0)
Varina (10–1) at King George (11–0)
REGION 4C
Sherando (7-4) at Loudoun County (11-0)
Millbrook (6–5) at Kettle Run (11–0)
REGION 4D
Amherst (7–4) at E.C. Glass (10-1), Thursday. 7 p.m.
Salem (9–2) at Louisa (11–0)
REGION 3A
I.C. Norcom (8–3) at Phoebus (11–0)
Lake Taylor (10–1) at Lafayette (10–1)
REGION 3B
Caroline (5–6) at Brentsville (10–1)
Goochland (4–7) at Warren County (6–5)
REGION 3C
Turner Ashby (9–2) at Liberty Christian (10-1), 7:30
Brookville (8–3) at Heritage Christian (9–2)
REGION 3D
Bassett (8–3) at Lord Botetourt (10–1)
Staunton River (6–5) at Christiansburg (8-3)
REGION 2A
Greensville County (9–2) at King William (8–3)
Poquoson (7–4) at Thomas Jefferson (8–3)
REGION 2B
Stuarts Draft (8–3) at Strasburg (10–1)
Central–Woodstock (9–2) at Luray (9–2)
REGION 2C
Appomattox County (8–3) at Radford (10–1)
Glenvar (8–3) at Martinsville (10–1)
REGION 2D
(Games Saturday, 1 p.m.)
Gate City (8–3) at Graham (11–0)
Virginia High (9–2) at Ridgeview (10–1)
REGION 1A
Westmoreland (5–5) at Essex (11–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Northumberland (8–2) at King & Queen (9–2)
REGION 1B
Sussex Central (7–4) at Riverheads (8–1)
Buffalo Gap (7–4) at Central–Lunenburg (11–0)
REGION 1C
Grayson County (9–2) at Galax (7–3)
Narrows (9–1) at George Wythe (7–3)
REGION 1D
Holtson (8–3) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (8–3)
Lebanon (7–4) at Grundy (6–4)
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday's state semifinals
CLASS 6
Chantilly at Alexandria City, 7
Kellam at Charles Colgan, 7
CLASS 5
Frank Cox at First Colonial, 5:30
Massaponax at Midlothian, 7
CLASS 4
Grafton at King George, 7
Dominion at James Wood, 7
CLASS 3
York at Warren County, 6
Hidden Valley at Fort Defiance, 7
CLASS 2
Gate City at Glenvar, 6:30
Poquoson at East Rockingham, 6:30
CLASS 1
Rappahannock at Rappahannock County, 6
Giles at Auburn, 7