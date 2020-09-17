VHSL votes to approve play for return to play in December

That means schools can’t conspire to not schedule a program in their district. The rule was put in place as a result of teams refusing to schedule a powerhouse Martinsville program in the 1960’s and 70’s.

The penalty for failure to comply with the rule is a one-year ban from the postseason.

Championship dates for indoor track and field and swimming and diving are tentative as the VHSL awaits word on venue availability.

Region tournaments and state semifinals and finals will be held over one-week periods. Four teams will qualify for the state playoffs instead of the traditional eight. Team state championships will be hosted by the top remaining seed if their venue meets VHSL requirements. Otherwise the game will be moved to a facility near the top remaining seed.

State championships will be one-day events when possible to avoid school expenses from overnight accommodations.

Wrestling will feature eight-person brackets and one-day state meets.

Cross country will advance the top two teams and top three individuals from each region to states.

Indoor track will qualify the top three regional finishers in each event and qualifying standards will not be used.