VHSL votes to approve play for return to play in December

An official plan is in place.
The Virginia High School League voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to adopt a scheduling format that will allow athletics to resume in December.
The VHSL’s Executive Committee approved the “Championships +1” condensed interscholastic plan by a vote of 33-0.
The format calls for winter sports to run Dec. 7-Feb. 20 with the first contest being held Dec. 21. Fall sports, including football, will take place Feb. 4-May 1 with the first contest on Feb. 22.
Spring sports will be held April 12-June 26 with the first competition on April 26.
“We have received invaluable input from our school communities, parents and students who say the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation is extremely important,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “The ‘Championships +1’ schedule will provide sports in all three seasons.”
A group of 50 protestors descended on Capitol Square in Richmond Monday to request that the VHSL allow fall sports to begin immediately despite the coronavirus pandemic still gripping the nation.
They cited that football is being played in 35 states and some private schools in Virginia and bordering states have started play.
St. Michael and Fredericksburg Christian will host their football season openers on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Still, the VHSL remains steadfast in its willingness to wait two more months. The Dec. 21 start of winter sports will represent the first VHSL contests since early March.
“The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect,” Haun said. “We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal.
We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship.”
Every sport will play 60 percent of the normal contests allowed.
Football will have seven dates available to play six regular season games from Feb. 22-April 2.
Any team that isn’t one of the four from its region to qualify for the postseason will receive a “plus-one” game against another local program that didn’t reach the playoffs.
Games not played because of COVID-19 issues will not result in a forfeit.
A longstanding VHSL rule that no district may intentionally disadvantage another school relative to scheduling will be strictly enforced.
That means schools can’t conspire to not schedule a program in their district. The rule was put in place as a result of teams refusing to schedule a powerhouse Martinsville program in the 1960’s and 70’s.
The penalty for failure to comply with the rule is a one-year ban from the postseason.
Championship dates for indoor track and field and swimming and diving are tentative as the VHSL awaits word on venue availability.
Region tournaments and state semifinals and finals will be held over one-week periods. Four teams will qualify for the state playoffs instead of the traditional eight. Team state championships will be hosted by the top remaining seed if their venue meets VHSL requirements. Otherwise the game will be moved to a facility near the top remaining seed.
State championships will be one-day events when possible to avoid school expenses from overnight accommodations.
Wrestling will feature eight-person brackets and one-day state meets.
Cross country will advance the top two teams and top three individuals from each region to states.
Indoor track will qualify the top three regional finishers in each event and qualifying standards will not be used.
The latter also applies to outdoor track which will see the top four region finishers in each event move on to states.
Swimming and diving will allow the top four region finishers to move on to states and no qualifying standards will be used.
Golf will advance one team and three individuals from region to state competition.
Gymnastics will advance one team per region and the top three individuals per region for each event to the state meet. No qualifying standards will be used.
Districts will create their schedules and protocols for handling games affected by the pandemic. District and regions will also be responsible for implementing all guidelines and recommendations approved by the VHSL’s Executive Committee to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!