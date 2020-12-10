Virginia High School League to require masks worn during practices, games

The Virginia High School League will “strongly advise” athletes to wear masks at all times this basketball and track and field seasons, including during competition.

Several Fredericksburg area schools opened basketball practice earlier this week and more are slated to begin on Monday when the five Stafford County high schools join the mix.

Swimming, track and field, wrestling and gymnastics are other winter sports, but the new recommendation only affects basketball and track and field right away, VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a statement.

It’s unclear whether the guidelines will impact fall and spring sports.

“With the support of the Governor’s office and our VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the VHSL is requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” Haun said. “There are some sports in which the mask should not be worn, such as cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive.”

The update from Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday afternoon factored into the VHSL’s decision.

The new recommendation is for athletes to wear masks during group training, competition and on the sidelines.