VISAA field hockey semifinals: After overcoming early deficit, FA blows past Walsingham Academy

As a Walsingham Academy player retrieved the ball from the cage, Fredericksburg Academy field hockey coach Karen Moschetto took a moment to assess her team’s body language.

“There was definitely a little bit of standing around looking at each other in the circle,” Moschetto said.

The Falcons were understandably stunned. With three minutes to go in the first half of Thursday’s VISAA Division II state semifinal, They weren’t simply chasing a 1-0 deficit in a game they had otherwise dominated—they were trailing for the first time all season.

“We’ve not found ourselves in that situation,” Moschetto said.

After the shock subsided, the Falcons convened for a brief, upbeat huddle. Then, they got back to work.

Izzy Larimore scored off a corner to tie it with 1:30 remaining in the second quarter, and Ashley Luce cleaned up a rebound on an untimed corner to end the half as the Falcons rallied for a 5-1 victory at Fredericksburg Field House.

The win sets up a rematch with top-ranked Cape Henry Collegiate in the VISAA Division II championship at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, at St. Catherine’s in Richmond. FA fell, 2-0, to the Dolphins in the 2019 state final; the VISAA didn’t hold fall championships last season.