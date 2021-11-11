VISAA field hockey semifinals: After overcoming early deficit, FA blows past Walsingham Academy

As a Walsingham Academy player retrieved the ball from the cage, Fredericksburg Academy field hockey coach Karen Moschetto took a moment to assess her team’s body language.
“There was definitely a little bit of standing around looking at each other in the circle,” Moschetto said.
The Falcons were understandably stunned. With three minutes to go in the first half of Thursday’s VISAA Division II state semifinal, They weren’t simply chasing a 1-0 deficit in a game they had otherwise dominated—they were trailing for the first time all season.
“We’ve not found ourselves in that situation,” Moschetto said.
After the shock subsided, the Falcons convened for a brief, upbeat huddle. Then, they got back to work.
Izzy Larimore scored off a corner to tie it with 1:30 remaining in the second quarter, and Ashley Luce cleaned up a rebound on an untimed corner to end the half as the Falcons rallied for a 5-1 victory at Fredericksburg Field House.
The win sets up a rematch with top-ranked Cape Henry Collegiate in the VISAA Division II championship at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, at St. Catherine’s in Richmond. FA fell, 2-0, to the Dolphins in the 2019 state final; the VISAA didn’t hold fall championships last season.
“The girls are excited; they’re ready to give it their all,” Moschetto said. “We’re going to play out hearts out.”
Of late, the Falcons (16-0) have come out firing to start the third quarter. That trend held true on Thursday when junior midfielder Hope Amberger stole the ball off the stick of a Walsingham defender, dribbled into the circle and finished unassisted.
Amberger’s goal, which gave FA a 3-1 advantage just two minutes into the second half, proved an emotional turning point.
“With that goal, you could see our team gain confidence and Walsingham get a little bit deflated,” Moschetto said.
From there, FA’s numerous offensive opportunities snowballed into bona fide scoring chances. Luce and Charlotte Dreany each scored as the Falcons capped their comeback with five unanswered goals.
FA held a commanding 10-1 edge in corners and allowed just two shots. Junior Emma Clements recorded one save in goal.
In one sense, it might not be such a bad thing that the Falcons were forced to navigate uncharted waters on Thursday. The seas don’t get any calmer from here on out.
“I’m most confident we’re going to face a team that will put pressure on us continuously,” Moschetto said. “We will have a very difficult game against Cape Henry.”
