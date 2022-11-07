VISAA field hockey state quarterfinal: Fredericksburg Academy finds 'another gear', defeats Covanent

Fredericksburg Academy advanced to the VISAA Division II field hockey state semifinals with a convincing, though certainly not perfect, 2–0 win over Covenant (Richmond) at the Fredericksburg Field House on Tuesday afternoon.

The Falcons dominated possession, spending most of the game on attack on the Eagles’ side of the field, but had a hard time getting the ball into the goal.

Taylor Moss finally got the Falcons on the board midway through the second quarter, winning the rebound battle after another penalty corner. FA had 14 corners on the day, compared to just one for Covenant.

“We scored the first goal. That seemed to relax us,” coach Karen Moschetto said. “The second half we dominated the play. We weren’t converting, (but) we had lots of opportunities in front of the goal.”

Hope Amberger led the way, scoring the second goal to give the Falcons a little breathing room halfway through the final quarter.

“After the second half started, we knew that we had to kick it into another gear,” Amberger said.

“Going into the fourth, we had to change our mindset, keep up the intensity, play with heart,” she said. “We didn’t want this to be our last game, so we needed to finish in the circle, and that’s what we did.”

Charlotte Dreany was often part of the charge, with Brooke Sims and Savannah Stec bringing the ball up the field and keeping it from their opponents’ sticks.

Covenant didn’t break out of their own end very often, but when they did, Emily Drape led the Falcons’ defense in breaking up the attack.

“I knew it was going to be a close game,” said Moschetto, who felt her team came out a bit flat at the start. “I just thought we were slow today, for whatever reason. There’s more pressure in a game like this.”

Though her team had easily won their previous matchup, Moschetto warned before and after the game never to underestimate opponents.

“They’re so much better than when we played them earlier in the year. Colleen’s a great coach,” she said of Covenant coach Colleen Norair, who played for her at Fredericksburg Academy. “She was a great player, and she’s a great coach.”

Next up is Waldingham, which defeated Foxtrot 1–0 in overtime on Tuesday. The teams will square off Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Field House.

Moschetto said her team again needs to remember not to underestimate any opponent.

“In a tournament game, the lower seeds have nothing to lose,” she said. “They’re not expected to win. They come out here to play. Any game you played against them in the past, you can throw that out the window. It’s a totally different game.”