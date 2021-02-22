VISAA high school basketball pairings

BOYS BASKETBALL
VISAA DIVISION III Monday’s first round
Carmel 103, Grace Christian 53
Richmond Christian 81, Carlisle 70
Eastern Mennonite 80, New Covenant 43
Church Hill Academy 54, Banner Christian 22
Stonebridge d. Broadwater (forfeit)
Veritas d. Christ Chapel (forfeit)
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
StoneBridge at Carmel, TBD
Richmond Christian at Fairfax Christian, 6
Veritas at Eastern Mennonite, 6;30
Church Hill at Word of Life, 6:30
