 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VISAA high school basketball pairings
0 comments

VISAA high school basketball pairings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS BASKETBALL

VISAA DIVISION III Monday’s first round

Carmel 103, Grace Christian 53

Richmond Christian 81, Carlisle 70

Eastern Mennonite 80, New Covenant 43

Church Hill Academy 54, Banner Christian 22

Stonebridge d. Broadwater (forfeit)

Veritas d. Christ Chapel (forfeit)

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

StoneBridge at Carmel, TBD

Richmond Christian at Fairfax Christian, 6

Veritas at Eastern Mennonite, 6;30

Church Hill at Word of Life, 6:30

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert