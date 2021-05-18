VISAA softball quarterfinal: Fredericksburg Christian rolls past Roanoke Catholic

We weren’t sure what we would have this year,” she said after allowing only two hits while striking out 12. “We weren’t sure who was coming out. But the girls who did worked really hard. . . . We played every game like it was our last game.”

Bachman is motivated by the chance to face St. Margaret’s, which has beaten FCS three times in Bachman’s career, all by a single run.

For the year, Bachman is 9–2 with one save, striking out 100 batters, with a 0.962 WHIP and a 1.59 ERA, and limiting opposing batters to a .151 batting average.

Following graduation, Paige and Madi Bachman will participate in a number of tournaments around the country, starting in Alabama. Paige Bachman will begin pre-season practice in early August at Liberty University.

“She’s been a huge tremendous asset for the school. She’s been a dominant presence on the mound every game. And its pitching and at-bat. She gives us an extra level of competition,” Eagles’ third-year coach Rodney Whitaker said.

Bachman, who also earned all-state honors for volleyball, has been named first team all-state with her sister and batterymate Madi. Teammates Sydney and Scarlett Whitaker, Cassie Miller and Johnson earned second-team all-state status.