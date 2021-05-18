VISAA softball quarterfinal: Fredericksburg Christian rolls past Roanoke Catholic

The Fredericksburg Christian softball team ventured into uncharted territory Tuesday with a 10–0 blanking of guest Roanoke Catholic in a VISAA Division 2 quarterfinal game.
The victory moved the Eagles within two victories of the school’s first state title for a girls’ sport. The girls’ volleyball team has reached the finals previously, while the FCS football team has won its own state crown.
The Eagles (11–2) turn their attention to Thursday’s semifinal against St. Margaret’s (a 15–0 winner over Norfolk Christian on Tuesday) at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex. The victor plays top-seeded Nansemond River in Friday’s final. Both games start at 3 p.m.
“It brings us confidence: we’re all ready to go, bring home a state championship,” said eighth-grade leadoff batter Rylie Johnson. “Trying to bring home a state championship. Do it for FCS, do it for us, and our name.”
Johnson had two hits, including a two-run home run, and was robbed of a possible second homer when Celtics’ Iffy Osuorah made a spectacular back-handed catch in right-center field in the fifth inning.
Senior pitcher Paige Bachman admitted she didn’t have her best stuff on Tuesday, but the Liberty University-bound senior had the Celtics (7–6) stymied with her fastball, changeup and screwball. “
We weren’t sure what we would have this year,” she said after allowing only two hits while striking out 12. “We weren’t sure who was coming out. But the girls who did worked really hard. . . . We played every game like it was our last game.”
Bachman is motivated by the chance to face St. Margaret’s, which has beaten FCS three times in Bachman’s career, all by a single run.
For the year, Bachman is 9–2 with one save, striking out 100 batters, with a 0.962 WHIP and a 1.59 ERA, and limiting opposing batters to a .151 batting average.
Following graduation, Paige and Madi Bachman will participate in a number of tournaments around the country, starting in Alabama. Paige Bachman will begin pre-season practice in early August at Liberty University.
“She’s been a huge tremendous asset for the school. She’s been a dominant presence on the mound every game. And its pitching and at-bat. She gives us an extra level of competition,” Eagles’ third-year coach Rodney Whitaker said.
Bachman, who also earned all-state honors for volleyball, has been named first team all-state with her sister and batterymate Madi. Teammates Sydney and Scarlett Whitaker, Cassie Miller and Johnson earned second-team all-state status.
For the season, Madi Bachman led the hit parade with a .578 batting average, followed by Johnson (.543), Paige Bachman (.457) and Miller (455).
FCS took charge early Tuesday, scoring seven times in the first inning on four hits, four errors and three hit batsmen. Selina Andrade had a two-run single in the outburst, while teammate Jenna White circled the bases on a throwing error.
Paige Bachman credited the team’s work ethic and the diversity skills of the coaching staff for the Eagles achieving their first trip ever to the state semifinals.
“There’s a lot of kids here who will put their life out for us. . . We have coaches for every single need. They all work together to create something great,” she concluded.
