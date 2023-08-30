Carley Coghill always admired Carlie Clements and knew she’d one day succeed her teammate and namesake as the leader of Massaponax High School’s volleyball team.

That opportunity — and responsibility — came a little sooner than either would have preferred.

When Clements suffered a serious knee injury on the final point of the Panthers’ first-ever Region 5D title victory last fall, Massaponax lost more than the regional player of the year and her 408 kills as a senior. They lost their heart and soul.

“I always saw myself as kind of her Mini-Me,” Coghill said, “so when she had such a serious injury, I knew I’d have to step up.

“She always had such a positive attitude. She was friendly to everybody, and she played so aggressively. She was a really good leader, on and off the court.”

Coghill’s transition from a supporting role to the Panthers’ No. 1 offensive option began with a 3-2 state quarterfinal victory over Deep Run, when she posted a career-high 17 kills.

And although Massaponax eventually lost to eventual Class 5 state champion Midlothian in the semifinals, Coghill got an early taste of her role as the Panthers’ only senior in 2023.

“That was one of the most satisfying wins we’ve ever had,” veteran Massaponax coach Joe Cox said. “We asked Carley Coghill to do more, and she did.

“And as much as we asked of her last year, we’re asking even more this year.”

Indeed, with Clements now healed and swimming at East Carolina University, Coghill surpassed her old best with 21 kills, along with 15 digs, in Monday’s season-opening victory over Atlee.

Those are the kind of numbers Cox will expect from Coghill if the Panthers hope to make another postseason run. They got an early test Wednesday night against Colonial Forge, one of the Commonwealth District’s top contenders.

“Her athleticism is second to none,” Cox said, “and it’s been really fun watching her develop as a leader. She commands the huddle. She knows she’s the only senior, and she knows her voice carries weight.

“She’s been a good player on a pretty good team last year. Now she needs to step up even a little more.”

Coghill played a variety of sports as a a youth, but tried volleyball as a sixth-grader and quickly adopted it as her favorite. At 5-10, she’s a force at the net; she had 182 kills and a team-high 62 blocks as a junior to earn second-team all-Commonwealth District honors.

Now, Cox has moved her from middle hitter to the outside, giving her better opportunities to score and making her the Panthers’ central offensive focus. It’s a path taken by several other former Massaponax standouts, including Emma Swope, Sarah Corona and Mackenzie Green.

Cox calls her the best slide hitter in the program’s history, referring to a tactic in which the hitter lines up directly behind the setter and charges the net off her left foot like a basketball player shooting a layup. Her defense, serving and passing have also improved to the point where she’s now a “six-rotation” player who will rarely come off the court for a substitute.

Coghill has committed to play at Division III Christopher Newport University, where she’ll be assured of playing near home at least once per season at Coast To Coast Conference rival Mary Washington.

But before then, there’s still plenty she hopes to accomplish in a Massaponax uniform.

“I definitely got a taste of it at the end of last season, preparing for the fact I might get the ball more often,” she said. “I knew I’d have to step up and be a leader.

“I just want to be a good role model, because next year (my teammates) will all be seniors. I just want to lead by example.”