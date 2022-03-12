Washington & Lee boys fall to Auburn in state final

RICHMOND—The Washington & Lee boys basketball team entered Saturday evening's Class 1 state championship game against Auburn at VCU’s Siegel Center confident, loose and full of swagger.

The Eagles were coming off a heart-stopping upset victory over Lancaster in the state semifinals five days earlier. Some players donned headphones and Airpods during warmups and head coach Nick Hall was sharply dressed in a suit.

But by the fourth quarter, Hall had removed his jacket and untucked his shirt as W&L was involved in a tense affair.

It was an up and down night full of emotions for the Eagles, but they ultimately fell short of the school’s first state title since 1998 in a hard-fought 61-49 loss to their opponents from southwest Virginia.

“I think the hungrier team won it,” Hall said, “especially when we talk about team.”

The Eagles (18-8) looked plenty hungry at the start of the game. They opened a 12-6 lead and the crowd, which was approximately 90 percent full of W&L fans, was energized.

Auburn (22-8) cut the deficit to 14-13 after one quarter. Washington & Lee led 20-17 when Auburn erupted on a 15-0 run. The Eagles went scoreless from midway through the period until Jordan Saunders’ free throw with 8 seconds remaining before halftime.

The Eagles trailed 32-21 at intermission.

It was the first downward spiral in a rollercoaster night.

“I think that second quarter hurt us,” Hall said. “That first dip hurt us and we got down by [11] at halftime.”

The ebbs and flows continued in the second half.

The Eagles cut their deficit to 32-25 before another quick 7-0 Auburn spurt gave it a 14-point advantage. Washington & Lee trailed 41-27 when it went on an 11-2 run to pull within 43-38 early in the fourth quarter. A follow-up dunk from standout forward Brandon Washington was a highlight during the run.

The crowd started to believe a comeback was inevitable.

“Most of our games are like that where something big happens that’s the turning point for us,” Washington said. “So I thought that would’ve been the boost we needed to help us pull out this game.”

But Auburn was full of answers.

A big 3-pointer from Samuel Duncan gave Auburn a 49-38 lead. Washington & Lee pulled no closer the rest of the game.

Hall believed the contest would finish like many other W&L victories this season.

“We were always persevering in the fourth quarter because I knew my guys were in great shape,” Hall said. “We cut it down but we didn’t quite get over the hump.”

Washington paced the Eagles with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Vaughn Harris added 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Guard Christopher Lee recorded 10 points.

The Eagles held Auburn’s all-time leading scorer, Ethan Millirons to nine points. But his younger brother, Nick, scored a game-high 18. Duncan added 14. Ethan Millirons did have eight rebounds and eight assists.

“Some nights the shots aren’t going to fall,” Ethan Millirons said. “You’ve got to impact the game any way you can. I feel like I did that tonight.”

Auburn center Bryce Gill had eight points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Head coach Terry Millirons said defense and competing with the Eagles on the boards was the key. The rebounding battle was tied at 37 but W&L did have 23 offensive rebounds.

“They’re a monster on the offensive boards,” Terry Millirons said.

Despite the setback W&L players said they won’t forget the run to the title game. They were especially grateful to the throng of fans who were on hand to offer support.

“It was definitely one to remember,” Washington said. “We had the whole county behind us, the whole [Northern Neck region] really. You can’t ask for more.”

Auburn 13 19 9 20 — 61 Washington & Lee 14 7 13 15 — 49

Washington & Lee (18-8): Vaughn Harris 12, Brandon Washington 17, Jordan Saunders 3, Christopher Lee 10, Kevin Ellis 2, Jaylen Campbell 5, Zomari Sutton 0, Hayden Dove 0, Justin Sumiel 0, Kyreke Smith 0, Frederick Oliver 0, Darrien Fauntleroy 0. Totals 20 7-12 49.

Auburn (22-8): Samuel Duncan 14, Michael Wilson 0, Ethan Millirons 9, Nick Millirons 18, Bryce Gill 8, Jaxon Warren 5, Chase Sutphin 0, Bryce Dehart 0, Andrew Tickle 0, Tyler Sparrer 2, Coahan Gordon 5. Totals 21 15-25 61.

3-pointers: Washington & Lee 2 (Washington, Campbell). Auburn 4 (Duncan 2, N. Millirons, Warren).

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

