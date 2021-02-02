Washington & Lee High School won't play fall sports in the spring

Washington & Lee High School has canceled two of the three Virginia High School League sports seasons.

Eagles athletic director Spencer Sadler said administrators have agreed not to participate in fall sports which begin this week, with football practice slated to start on Thursday.

Washington & Lee also has cross country and volleyball in the fall.

The Eagles previously canceled the winter season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Winter sports include boys and girls basketball and wrestling.

Sadler said school officials are cautiously optimistic about the spring season. The Eagles aren’t the only school in the Northern Neck District that won’t have a fall season. Essex also announced last week it won’t compete in fall sports.

Colonial Beach, Lancaster, Northumberland and Rappahannock haven’t announced decisions regarding the fall.

“I’m bummed, but I guess there are other schools in our district that aren’t going forward with it,” Sadler said. “So that makes it a difficult season when we’re trying to piece it together anyway. It was just very complicated to try to get things together.”