Weather, COVID disrupt early-season high school football schedule

Weather and COVID-19 have combined to make a mess of the early high school football season.

Several local games were suspended by lightning and storms on the first scheduled weekend of games, and two (Lafayette at King George and Gar-Field at North Stafford) have yet to be completed.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 outbreak forced Chancellor to postpone its first two games, with no assurances of when the Chargers will eventually take the field.

Due to threat of storms Monday night, North Stafford and Gar-Field pushed back the final 5:31 of their twice-delayed opener until next Tuesday. The Wolverines also moved Thursday’s scheduled home game against Woodbridge to Friday at 10 a.m. at Stafford due to poor field conditions.

Lafayette and King George decided not to play the second half of their game, which was tied at 14 when it was suspended Saturday night.

“We’re still considering it a suspended game,” Foxes athletic director Alex Fisher said. “We’re not considering it a forfeit or a no-contest. We’re going to keep it on the back burner for as long as we can. If we have a week where their opponent has COVID and our opponent has COVID and we need a game, we may try it—even if it’s in the middle of the week.”