BOYS’ TENNIS

James Monroe 8, Spotsylvania 1

Singles: Griffin Van Zandt (JM) d. Drew Difilippo 8-2; Jack Quinton (JM) d. Jordan Low 8-2; Conor Franklin (JM) d. Satchel Bowling 8-1; Ben Lambert (SH) d. Ryan Wolfenbarger 8-6; Y. Patil (JM) d. Tyler Baker 8-5; J. Gravatt (JM) d. Zach Webner 8-2.

Doubles: G. Van Zandt/Quinton (JM) d. Difilippo/Bowling 8-2; Franklin/Wolfenbarger (JM) d. Lambert/Baker 9-7; Y. Patil/Palmer Van Zandt (JM) d. Low/Andrew Hall 8-3.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Stafford 9, North Stafford, 0

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Andrea Loza Vargas 10-1; Bella Rouse (St) d. Moana Romulos 10-1; Alli Beamon (St) d. Erikia Zillmer 10-3; Sydney Hagen (St) d. Kylie Hargis 10-1; Addi Mihoulides (St) d. Nina Lloyd 10-4.

Doubles: Rouse/ Rouse (St) d. Loza-Vargas/Romulos 10-0; Hagen/Deleva (St) d. Tugee/(NS) 10-0; Malin/Chase (St) d. Hargis/Lloyd 10-0.

Tuesday's results

BOYS' SOCCER

Riverbend 2, Mountain View 1: Emmanuel Petway helped lead the way with one goal off an assist by Brenner Booren for the Bears in the district victory over the Wildcats.

Ryan Croce scored the lone goal for Mountain View.

Riverbend (3-1-2) will host North Stafford on Friday.

Courtland 9, Caroline 0: Kyle Grant led the Cougars scoring three goals to help defeat the Cavaliers.

Edwin Canales and Padilla scored two goals each, and Juan Munoz and Eye added one goal each in the district victory.

SOFTBALL

Riverbend 8, Mountain View 7: The Bears were led by Emily Dameron with one home run and four RBIs in the victory over the Wildcats.

Kaylee Golightly added three RBIs and Ryleigh Livesay went 2 for 4 with one RBI for Riverbend.

Madison Bachman hit one home run and Mya McLeod went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Mountain View.

Riverbend (6-3) will host North Stafford on Friday.

R H E Riverbend 002 060 0 – 8 9 4 Mountain View 222 100 0 – 7 5 4

EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay. Savannah Ballou, N. Stewart (5), SAVANNAH BALLOU (5), and Mya McLeod.

Spotsylvania 13, Massaponax 7: Kate Braden had two hits and two RBIs to help the Knights earn the victory.

Abby Dowdey had three hits and two RBIs, and Mylia Knight added two hits for the Knights.

Spotsylvania (6-2) play James Monroe on Friday.

R H E Spotsylvania 201 073 0 – 13 15 1 Masaponax 102 000 0 – 3 5 0



GIRLS' TENNIS

BASEBALL

Spotsylvania 1, Massaponax 0: Nolan Alford went seven innings on the mound with six strike outs and added one hit in a win over the Panthers. They face James Monroe on Thursday.

R H E Spotsylvania 010 000 0 – 1 5 2 Masaponax 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

