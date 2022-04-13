Wednesday, April 13 high school sports roundup: Jackets hold serve against Knights

James Monroe got singles wins from Bella McDermott, Gia McDermott, Piper Kingsely, Olivia Adams, Addi Gleason and Rebecca Sniffen en route to a 9-0 girls team victory over Spotsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.

Singles: Bella Dermott (JM) d. Sidney Wright 8-0; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Emmy Harold 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Abby Rose 8-0; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Sandy Medley 8-0; Rebecca Sniffen (JM) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-0.

Doubles: McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Wright/Nelson 8-1; Kingsley/Adams (JM) d. Harold/Rose 8-0; Gleason/Sniffen (JM) d. Medley/Mabie 8-0.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

COURTLAND 8, CULPEPER 1

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Mac Watkins 10-2; Adele Granger (Co) d. Lauren Bates 10-6; Madison Shea (Co) d. Ashley Lauritzen 10-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Allie Williams 10-2; Libby Snow (Co) d. Riley Amos 10-1; Drew Sherwood (Co) d. Jasmine Malone 10-0.

Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Co) d. Denver/Roehl 8-0; Granger/Snow (Co) d. Lauritzen/Williams 10-2; Holt/Chloe Davis (Co) d. Amos/Malone 10-1.

MASSAPONAX 7, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

Singles: Geace Burner (Ma) d. Michelle Choi 8-2; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Rachel Regling 8-3; #3 Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Adelle Bloom 8-2; Natalia Sipko (Ma) d. Brianna Wahl 8-4; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Avery Lieser 8-2; Madison Brewer (MV) d. Avery Rau 8-2.

Doubles: Burner/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Choi/Bloom 8-1; Regling/Wahl (MV) d. Ailish Connell/Joy Wei 8-1; Rau/Jade Manriquez (Ma) d. Lieser/Brewer 8-4.

Next match: The Panthers (4-1, 4-0) host Mountain View on Tuesday.

GOLF

TRI-MATCH AT LEE’S HILL

Banner Christina shot a 198 to top Fredericksburg Christian (205) and Fairfax Christian (234) at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.

Joey Priebe carded a 45 to lead the Eagles. Dylan Holyfield (51), Kate Blalock (53) and Luca Izadi (56) also recorded counting scores.

GIRLS LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 17, NORTH STAFFORD 3

Ayla Janz totaled five goals and an assists, while Ava Treakle, Kaitlyn Clark, Savannah Waite, Caroline Doley an Ryleigh McNally each scored twice in Riverbend’s Commonwealth District win.

Maddy Fadely and Neveah Louden also scored, while Doley, McNally and Treakle had two assists each for the Bears. Clark, Waite and Fadely added one helper each. Goalie Patti Almand made six saves.

COLONIAL FORGE 16, STAFFORD 8

Vanessa Ronsholdt Compiled four goals and two assists, and Avery Hartenstein supplied two goals and four assists to help Colonial Forge earn a Commonwealth District win.

Sophie Crane scored four goals, Chloe Ronsholdt had three goals and an assists, Faith Piser had two goals and an assist, and Maddy Tlapa contributed a goal and an assists for the Ealges. Goalie Kimmy Tlapa registered 13 saves as well as an assist.

EV McConnell scored three times for Stafford, with Sydney Ulmer supplying two goals and two assists, Julie Etu two goals and one assist, and Jordan Fitzgerald one goal.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 18, MASSAPONAX 2

Gabby Bartels score four goals and tallied three assists to help the Wildcats add another Commonwealth District win to their record on Wednesday night.

Emma Stalteri and Mary Wahlin both scored three goals each. Oliva Wahlin and Ava Windham also contributed two goals each.

Kat Druiett, Julie Snow, Emma Ingalsbe, and Hannah Ranberger added one goal each to help secure the win for Mountain View.

Scoring for the Panthers was Nivana and Claudia.

Ingalsbe also tallied three assists and Windham contibuted two assists.

Mountain View will return home to take on Stafford on Thursday.

BOYS' TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 8, CAROLINE 1

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Xavier Atkins 8-1; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. John Button 8-6; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Charlie Holewa 8-2; Aiden McClouglin (Ch) d. Will Casey 8-0; Dakota Hagnes (Ch) d. Braden Fletcher, 8-5; Jess Lee (Ch) d. Malique Tunstall 8-1.

Doubles: Young/Fallon (Ch) d. Atkins/Button 8-0; JP Clark/Jacob Powell (Ch) d. Holewa/Casey 8-6; Fletcher/Tunstall (Ca) d. Ariel Hondoy/Logan Dillard 8-6.

JAMES MONROE 5, SPOTSYLVANIA 4

Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. Palmer Van Zandt 8-2; Connor Franklin (JM) d. Jordan Low 8-5; Ben Lambeet (Sp) d. Miles Landeck 8-4; Nanthan Scharf (Sp) d. Tyler Baker 8-2; Aiden Walters d. Yash Patil 8-5; Jacob Wigglesworth (JM) won by forefiet.

Doubles: Scharf/Franklin (JM) d. Difilippo/Lambert 8-3; Low/Baker (Sp) d. Landeck/Van Zandt 8-6; Patil/Wigglesworth (JM) won by forfiet.