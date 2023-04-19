Wednesday's results

GIRLS SOCCER

Colonial Forge 6, Brooke Point 0: Maci Landel netted a hat trick, and Ava Kertgate added a pair of goals as the Colonial Forge girls‘ soccer team shut out Brooke Point 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Freshman Kailey Hill had a goal and an assist for the Eagles, who improved to 7-0-1 on the season and remain unbeaten in Commonwealth District play.

Amara Codd recorded eight saves in goal for Brooke Point (7-1, 5-1 Commonwealth).

SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 8, Collegiate 3: Emma Minnick, Cassie Miller and Layton Trible each had two hits to help visiting Fredericksburg Christian get a win.

Both of Minnick's were doubles and she added two runs scored and an RBI, and Miller and Trible each knock in a run for the Eagles.

Madi Kamphuis provided a hit, two runs scored and an RBI, while Scarlett Whittaker struck out seven in a complete-game win.

R H E Fredericksburg Christian 311 020 0 — 7 8 - Collegiate 100 002 0 — 3 6 -

SCARLET WHITTAKER and n/a. CABEL BERKEYHEISER and n/a.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

North Stafford 9, James Monroe 6: Ashley Purtell scored five goals and goalie Shay Prather totaled 12 saves to help visiting North Stafford get a nondistrict win.

Ayanna Madison, Olivia Vallejo, Yaneyri Juarez and Amoni Council also scored for the Wolverines (2-7), who visit Colonial Forge on Thursday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 9, King George 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Ct) d. Kaitlyn Damron 10-0; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Emaline Harkless 10-0; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Madison Bringer 10-2; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Bella Tocci 10-1; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Ava Bringer 10-0; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Candela Gutierrez 10-0.

Doubles: Granger/Stapleton (Ct) d. Damron/Harkless 10-1; Snow/Meyer (Ct) d. M. Bringer/Tocci 10-0; Holt/Molly Buckingham (Ct) d. A. Bringer/Gutierrez 10-0.

Next match: The Cougars (7-0, 7-0) host Spotsylvania on Monday.

Caroline 5, Spotsylvania 4

Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Chandler Gustard 8-1; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Randi Roehl 8-1; Avery Satterwhite (Ca) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-3; Michaela Castle-Bruce (Sp) d. Sarah Wood 9-7; Carlie Clark (Ca) d. Savannah Orrock 10-9 (TB); Teagan Allen (Sp) d. Sydney Forrest 9-7.

Doubles: Wright/Nelson (Sp) d. Gustard/Roehl 8-5; Satterwhite/Wood (Ca) d. Fredenberger/Orrock 9-7; Clark/Allen (Ca) d. Castle-Bruce/Cassidy Ross 8-6.

James Monroe 9, Chancellor 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Jocelyn Elgeti 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Ghost Reyes 8-5; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. J'Mylah White 8-0; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Kayla Greenleaf 8-1; Hailey Ryder (JM) d. Tamira Tshbuyi 8-0; Bekah Furrow (JM) d. Adriana Stewart 8-0.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Elgeti/Greenleaf 8-0; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Reyes/White 8-0; Sniffin/Rowe (JM) d. Tshbuyi/Stewart 8-0.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (5-1) visit King George on Monday.

BOYS' TENNIS

Spotsylvania 7, Caroline 2

Singles: Xavier Atkins (Ca) d. Drew DiFilippo 9-7; Charlie Holewa (Ca) d. Satchel Bowling 8-6; Jordan Low (Sp) d. William Casey 8-6; Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Gordon Stork 8-0; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. Sean Kessler 8-1; Zach Webner (Sp) d. Daniel Bissoor 8-2.

Doubles: DiFilippo/Bowling (Sp) d. Atkins/ Holewa 9-7; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Casey/Stork 8-3; Low/Andrew Hall d. Kessler/Bissoor 8-2.

Courtland 7, King George 2

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Ct) d. Jacob Plew 8-0; Fred Klein (Ct) d. Luke Marshall 8-0; Landon Perdue (Ct) d. Javier Smith 9-7; Alex Kourouklis (Ct) d. Mason Nicoletti 8-2; Jamison Aiken (Ct) d. Kaden Murphy 8-4; Gideon Coyle (KG) d. Robby Butterfield 8-0.

Doubles: Kozhoev/Klein (Ct) d. Plew/Smith (KG) 8-0; Marshall/Nicoletti (KG) d. Aiken/Perdue 8-6; Kourouklis/Butterfield (Ct) d. Murphy/Coyle (KG) 9-7.

Tuesday's results

Riverbend 1, Brooke Point 0: Sebastian Williams scored off an assist from Tucker Meeks and visiting Riverbend made the goal stand up for a Commonwealth District win.

Goalie Conner Henriques registered five saves behind a solid defensive effort led by Jayce Wilson and Alvin Garcia for the Bears, who entertain Massaponax on Friday.