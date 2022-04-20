Wednesday, April 21 high school sports roundup: Chargers’, Knights’ boys get wins

Chancellor’s boys’ tennis team cruised to a 9-0 Battlefield District win at James Monroe on Wednesday.

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Nathan Scharf 8-1; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Connor Franklin 8-0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d.Palmer Van Zandt 8-1; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Miles Landeck 8-3; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Yash Patil 8-1; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Rhett Conlon 8-1.

Doubles: Lacey/Ransom (Ch) d. Scharf/Franklin 8-1; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Van Zandt/Landeck 8-3; Young/Fallon (Ch) d. Patil/Conlon 8-1.

BOYS’ TENNIS

SPOTSYLVANIA 5, CAROLINE 3

Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. Xavier Atkins 8-6; John Button (Ca) d. Ben Lambert 8-4; Will Casey (Ca) d. Satchel Bowling 8-2; Braiden Fletcher (Ca) d. Tyler Baker 8-6; Aiden Walters (Sp) d. Solon Honeycutt 8-0; No. 6 not played.

Doubles: DiFilippo/Jordan Low (Sp) d. Atkins/Button 8-1; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Casey/Fletcher 8-2; Bowling/Walters (Sp) won by forfeit.

Next match: The Knights (3-4) visit King George on Thursday.

BROOKE POINT 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0

Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. William Hudson (MV) 8-3; Jacob Scott (BP) d. Nolawi Soloman(MV) 8-5; Trey WIlliams (BP) d. Jacob Grena (MV) 8-2; Tyler Bergin (BP) d. Logan Zollner (MV) 8-1; Dieter Kufuor (BP) d. Hunter Morgan 8-0; Cayden Breslin (BP) d. Elijah Hernandez (MV) 8-1.

Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. Hudson/Grena (MV) 8-0; Scott/Breslin (BP) d. Soloman/Zollner, (MV) 8-3; Bergin/Lucas Villegas (BP) d. Hernandez/Edgar Rivera, 8-2.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

COURTLAND 9, KING GEORGE 0

Singles: Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Terry Scaife 8-2; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Kaitlyn Dramom 8-0; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Maria Poley 8-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Mia Cintron 8-2; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Emme Harkless 8-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Ciara Graves 8-0.

Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Ct) d. Scaife/Dramon 8-1; Granger/Snow (Ct) d. Poley/Cintron 8-0; Holt/Chloe Davis (Ct) d. Harkless/Graves 8-0.

Next match: The Cougars (6-2, 6-1) host King George on Friday.

BROOKE POINT 5, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4

Singles: Victoria Rios (BP) d. Kaitlyn Williams 8-5; Ellie Scott (BP) d. Serena Singh 8-5; Katelynn Calvert (MV) d. Cheyenne Scott 8-4; Angel Tran (BP) d. Dawn Forest 8-4; Jasmine Muturi (MV) d. Olivia Ohleger 8-6; Megan Soderholm (MV) d. Paige Gillespie 8-3.

Doubles: Rios/Smith (BP) d. Williams/Singh 8-3; Scott/Tran (BP) d. K. Calvert/ Mututi 8-4; Forrest/Megan Calvert (MV) d. Ohleger/Maddi Bancroft 8-6.

JAMES MONROE 9, CHANCELLOR 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Rachel Marcelos 8-3; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Lea Perez 8-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Jocelyn Elgeti 8-0; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Emily Tiller 8-0; Rebecca Sniffen (JM) d. Yao Yao Jing 8-0; Hailey Ryder (JM) d. Cyndi Battle 8-0.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Marvelous/Perez 8-5; Sniffen/Gleason (JM) d. Elgeti/Tiller 8-0; Coulon/Lang (JM) d. Mcgurl/Battle 8-3.

SOFTBALL

ESSEX 8, COLONIAL BEACH 4

The Trojans travel on the road and defeat the Drifters in a Northern Neck District battle.

Naveaeh Czako led the Trojans at the plate with two hits, one run, and one RBI. Kaitlyn Franks had one hit, two walks, and one run and Madison Scherer contributed one hit and two RBI’s.

Colonial Beach (2-2) will host Northernhampton on Monday.

R H E Essex 321 010 1 — 8 11 1 Colonial Beach 001 030 0 — 4 6 3

KYLIE JONES, and H. Mahan. MADISON BROWN, and Miranda Papanicolas.

BASEBALL

RIVERBEND 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Kyle Snyder went the distance on the mound, striking out 12 and walking two in a four-hitter, and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate to lead visiting Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win.

Ethan Justice added a 2-for-3 effort for the Bears (8-4, 5-1), who visit North Stafford on Friday.

Hayden Rue was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Mountain View.

R H E Riverbend 320 102 0 — 8 9 0 Mountain View 000 000 1 — 1 4 3

KYLE SNYDER and Sam Townshend. BRADEN HAMILTON, Alex Schmidt (5) and T.J. Johnson.

GIRLS SOCCER

BROOKE POINT 3, NORTH STAFFORD 1

The Black-Hawks rallied in the second half after trailing 1-0 to defeat the Wolverines in a Commonwealth District match on the road.

Dulce Salces scored off a header for the Black-Hawks first goal of the night, Kira Hawkins and Makayla Huppmann scored a goal each, and all three assists came from the leg of Emily Lenhard.

MASSAPONAX 4, ATLEE 0

The Panthers defeat the visiting Raiders in a non-conference showdown.

Avery White scored two goals for the Panthers, Sara Frensley scored one goal and contributed one assist, Alexa Stohr scored one goal, Halie Keller earned two assists, and Kaitlyn Venzen contributed one assist.

Massaponax (8-1) will host Mountain View on Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

WASHINGTON & LEE 2, RAPPAHANNOCK 1

Johan Valencia and Frankie Medina each scored goals to help homestanding Washington & Lee get a Northern Neck District win.

The Eagles (6-0, 2-0) host Lancaster on Friday.