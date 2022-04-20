 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday, April 20 high school sports roundup: Riverbend softball holds off Mountain View

After an eight-inning pitchers' duel, Riverbend's softball team scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night, then held off Mountain View's rally in the bottom of the inning for a 5-4 Commonwealth District victory.

Emily Dameron struck out 10 in a complete-game performance for the Bears.

     RHE
Riverbend  000  010  004  —  57 2
Mountain View001000003441

EMILY DAMERON and Hannah Rubino. L. Fritz, S.BALLOU (6) and Maddie Bachman. 

SOFTBALL

KING GEORGE 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 3

Hailey Callahan homered and Brooke Rolocut drove in three runs in the Foxes' Battlefield District victory. Mylia Knight homered for the Knights (4-5, 2-2).

     RHE
King George  100  230  3  —  9  13  0
Spotsylvania0003000370
ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. MORGAN MASLOCK, Caroline Carter (6), Emma Hallman (7) and Kyleigh Mummert. 

COLONIAL FORGE 15, COLGAN 3

Maddie Smith drove in five runs and pitched a complete game in the Eagles' nondistrict win. Freshman Makalya Taylor had three hits, including a home run.

     RHE
Colonial Forge  020  706   —  10151
Colgan100001 163
M. SMITH and Caitlyn Oakland. K. NICHOLE, M. Nicholson (4) and M. George.

LOUISA 21, CHARLOTTESVILLE 0

 Dara Sharpe went 3 for 4 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and six RBIs in the Lions' Jefferson District romp.

     RHE
Charlottesville  000  00   —  0  14
Louisa(15)420x021200
K. JULIET, O. Alana (1) and K. Angle. Emily Gillespie, MADDOX PLEASANTS (2) and Alyssa Hopkins. 

ESSEX 8, COLONIAL BEACH 4

The Trojans travel on the road and defeat the Drifters in a Northern Neck District battle.

Naveaeh Czako led the Trojans at the plate with two hits, one run, and one RBI. Kaitlyn Franks had one hit, two walks, and one run and Madison Scherer contributed one hit and two RBI’s.

Colonial Beach (2-2) will host Northampton on Monday.

     RHE
Essex  321  010  1  —  8  11  1
Colonial Beach0010300463
KYLIE JONES, and H. Mahan. MADISON BROWN, and Miranda Papanicolas.

BASEBALL

RIVERBEND 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Colllin Snyder went the distance on the mound, striking out 12 and walking two in a four-hitter, and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate to lead visiting Riverbend to a Commonwealth District win.

Ethan Justice added a 2-for-3 effort for the Bears (8-4, 5-1), who visit North Stafford on Friday.

Hayden Rue was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Mountain View.

     RHE
Riverbend   320   102   0   —   8   9   0
Mountain View   0000001   —143
COLLIN SNYDER and Sam Townshend. BRADEN HAMILTON, Alex Schmidt (5) and T.J. Johnson.

MASSAPONAX 2, PATRICK HENRY-ASHLAND 1

Connor Blake pitched a six-hit complete game in his first career start, striking out seven, and Ryan Wallace drove home Kaiden Rosenbaum with a seventh-inning single to give the Panthers a dramatic nondistrict victory. 

    RHE
Patrick Henry   100   000   0   —   1 6   1
Massaponax   0100001   —280
P. Brizendine, J. HERBERT (7) and M. Hyman. CONNOR BLAKE and Christion Gryzb.

GIRLS SOCCER

BROOKE POINT 3, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Dulce Salces scored off a header for the Black-Hawks first goal of the night, Kira Hawkins and Makayla Huppmann scored a goal each, and all three assists came from Emily Lenhard.

MASSAPONAX 4, ATLEE 0

The Panthers defeat the visiting Raiders in a non-conference showdown.

Avery White scored two goals for the Panthers, Sara Frensley scored one goal and contributed one assist, Alexa Stohr scored one goal, Halie Keller earned two assists, and Kaitlyn Venzen contributed one assist.

Massaponax (8-1) will host Mountain View on Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

JAMES MONROE 4, CAROLINE 3

Johnny Merida had a goal and an assist in the Yellow Jackets' first win of the season.

Miguel Cordova, Oneil Nii Nortey and Kavian Rahiab also scored, and Hue Keeler and Jason Rubio added assists.

WASHINGTON & LEE 2, RAPPAHANNOCK 1

Johan Valencia and Frankie Medina each scored goals to help homestanding Washington & Lee get a Northern Neck District win.

The Eagles (6-0, 2-0) host Lancaster on Friday.

Chancellor’s boys’ tennis team cruised to a 9-0 Battlefield District win at James Monroe on Wednesday.

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Nathan Scharf 8-1; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Connor Franklin 8-0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d.Palmer Van Zandt 8-1; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Miles Landeck 8-3; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Yash Patil 8-1; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Rhett Conlon 8-1.
Doubles: Lacey/Ransom (Ch) d. Scharf/Franklin 8-1; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Van Zandt/Landeck 8-3; Young/Fallon (Ch) d. Patil/Conlon 8-1.

BOYS’ TENNIS

SPOTSYLVANIA 5, CAROLINE 3

Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. Xavier Atkins 8-6; John Button (Ca) d. Ben Lambert 8-4; Will Casey (Ca) d. Satchel Bowling 8-2; Braiden Fletcher (Ca) d. Tyler Baker 8-6; Aiden Walters (Sp) d. Solon Honeycutt 8-0; No. 6 not played.
Doubles: DiFilippo/Jordan Low (Sp) d. Atkins/Button 8-1; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Casey/Fletcher 8-2; Bowling/Walters (Sp) won by forfeit.
Next match: The Knights (3-4) visit King George on Thursday.

BROOKE POINT 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0

Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. William Hudson (MV) 8-3; Jacob Scott (BP) d. Nolawi Soloman(MV) 8-5; Trey WIlliams (BP) d. Jacob Grena (MV) 8-2; Tyler Bergin (BP) d. Logan Zollner (MV) 8-1; Dieter Kufuor (BP) d. Hunter Morgan 8-0; Cayden Breslin (BP) d. Elijah Hernandez (MV) 8-1.
Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. Hudson/Grena (MV) 8-0; Scott/Breslin (BP) d. Soloman/Zollner, (MV) 8-3; Bergin/Lucas Villegas (BP) d. Hernandez/Edgar Rivera, 8-2.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

COURTLAND 9, KING GEORGE 0

Singles: Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Terry Scaife 8-2; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Kaitlyn Dramom 8-0; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Maria Poley 8-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Mia Cintron 8-2; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Emme Harkless 8-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Ciara Graves 8-0.
Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Ct) d. Scaife/Dramon 8-1; Granger/Snow (Ct) d. Poley/Cintron 8-0; Holt/Chloe Davis (Ct) d. Harkless/Graves 8-0.
Next match: The Cougars (6-2, 6-1) host King George on Friday.

BROOKE POINT 5, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4

Singles: Victoria Rios (BP) d. Kaitlyn Williams 8-5; Ellie Scott (BP) d. Serena Singh 8-5; Katelynn Calvert (MV) d. Cheyenne Scott 8-4; Angel Tran (BP) d. Dawn Forest 8-4; Jasmine Muturi (MV) d. Olivia Ohleger 8-6; Megan Soderholm (MV) d. Paige Gillespie 8-3.
Doubles: Rios/Smith (BP) d. Williams/Singh 8-3; Scott/Tran (BP) d. K. Calvert/ Mututi 8-4; Forrest/Megan Calvert (MV) d. Ohleger/Maddi Bancroft 8-6.

JAMES MONROE 9, CHANCELLOR 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Rachel Marcelos 8-3; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Lea Perez 8-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Jocelyn Elgeti 8-0; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Emily Tiller 8-0; Rebecca Sniffen (JM) d. Yao Yao Jing 8-0; Hailey Ryder (JM) d. Cyndi Battle 8-0.
Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Marvelous/Perez 8-5; Sniffen/Gleason (JM) d. Elgeti/Tiller 8-0; Coulon/Lang (JM) d. Mcgurl/Battle 8-3.

CAROLINE 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 2

Singles: Alendria Dewer (Ca) d. Sidney Wright 8-3; Jessica Hernandez (Ca) d. Emmy Harold 8-3; Abby Rose (Sp) d. Randi Roehl 9-7; Avery Satterwhite (Ca) d. Sandy Medley 8-4; Emelia Mabie (Sp) d. Sarah Wood 9-7; Mandy Joyce (Ca) d. Katey Clemovich 8-6.
Doubles: Dewer/Roehl (Ca) d. Wright/Medley 8-2; HernandezSatterwhite (Ca) d. Harold/Rose 8-6; Wood/Joyce (Ca) d. Mabie/Clemovich 8-6.
