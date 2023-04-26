Wednesday's results

GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 6, James Monroe 3

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Adele Granger 8-4; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Piper Kingsley 8-6; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Rebecca Sniffin 8-0; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Drew Sherwood 9-8 (7-5); Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Sofia Tosi 9-7; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Vickie Lang 8-0.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Granger/Stapleton 8-6; Snow/Meyer (Ct) d. Sniffen/Coulon 8-3; Sherwood/Holt (Ct) d. Tosi/Lang 8-3.

Next match: The Cougars (9-0) host Chancellor on Monday.

Spotsylvania 8, Chancellor 1

Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Ghost Reyes 0; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. YaoYao Jiang 8-4; Jocelyn Elgeti (Ch) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-0; Savannah Orrock (Sp) d. Kayla Greenleaf 2; Michaela Castle-Bruce (Sp) d. J'Mylah White 8-1; Sydney Forrest (Sp) d. Brooklyn Givens 8-1.

Doubles: Wright/Nelson (Sp) d. Reyes/Elgeti 8-5; Fredenberger/Orrock (Sp) d. Jiang/White 8-2; Castle-Bruce/Katey Clemovich (Sp) d. Tamira Tshbuy/Adriana Stewart 8-4.

BOYS' TENNIS

Spotsylvania 6, Chancellor 3

Singles: Joshua Young (Ch) d. Drew DiFilippo 8-1; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Jordan Low 8-2; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Andrew Rohrbach 8-0; B. Lambert (Sp) d. Dakota Haynes 8-3; T. Baker (Sp) d. Logan Dillard 8-2; Z. Webnet (Sp) d. Ben Phillips 8-4.

Doubles: Young/Fallon (Ch) d. DiFilippo/Bowling 8-4; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Haynes/Dillard 8-2; Low/Hall (Sp) d. Phillips/Rohrbach 8-2.

GOLF

Highland 183, Fredericksburg Christian 195: Joey Priebe was the low scorer for the Eagles at Lee's Hill Golf Club. Also with counting scores for FCS were Dylan Holyfield with a 48, Kate Blalock with a 50 and Payton Meadows with a 54.

BASEBALL

Mountain View 21, Potomac 1: Matthew McCauley had two hits, including a home run, drove in four runs and scored twice as Mountain View cruised to a nondistrict road win.

R H E Mountain View 3(11)4 30 — 21 10 1 Potomac 001 00 — 1 1 1

WESTON YOUNT, D. Dugan (3), Hunter Butler (5) and T. Hootselle. and J. Steele, M. Defreitas.

SOFTBALL

Mountain View 17, Potomac 4: Mountain View hit seven home runs with Madison Bachman leading the way with three as the visiting Wildcats brought home a nondistrict win with 16 players seeing action.

Amanda Ashe had two homers, with Lexi Kantor and Riley Delcore had one each for the Wildcats. Liz Harley added three hits.

R H E Mountain View (11)41 01 — 17 22 2 Potomac 004 00 — 4 4 1

Ava Benner, NATALIE STEWART (3) and A. Minx. A. PATTERSON, V. Thomas (2) and A. Patterson.

Tuesday's results

BASEBALL

Chancellor 5, Eastern View 0: Cam Dodson tossed a complete game shutout, striking out seven and allow three hits to help Chancellor get a Battlefield District win.

Carter Attard and Hunter Covill had three hits each for the Chargers (4-7, 4-4), while Kris Tuebner and Carter Childs knocked in two runs each.

Caroline 13, Culpeper 4: Christian Tingen had a double, single, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Caroline to a Battlefield District win.

Adam Tatham also had two hits, while adding two runs scored. Jackson Thomas doubled, scored once and knocked in a run for the Cavaliers.

Roscoe Croushorn had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Culpeper, while Logan Fox notched the Blue Devils' other hit.

R H E Culpeper 130 000 0 — 4 2 1 Caroline 050 080 x — 13 7 3

THOMAS ZOLLER, Roscoe Croushorn (5) and n/a. Baylor Storke, AUSTIN CARTER and n/a.

SOFTBALL

King George 24, James Monroe 0: All 10 players to play to King George had at least one hit as the Foxes racked up 25 hits in a Battlefield District win./

Paige Headley went 5 for 5 with three RBIs and four runs scored, and Madison Sobota had two hits, including a grand slam, six RBIs and three runs scored.

R H E James Monroe 000 00 — 0 1 - King George 962 7x — 24 25 -

C. Jarman and n/a. BROOKE RADYSHEWSKY and n/a.

Massaponax 14, Brooke Point 3: Laney Deane drove in four runs on a home run, double and single to help Massaponax earn a Commonwealth District win.

Lily Plum had three hits, and Kaylie Billig and Sophia Stephen adding multiple hits for the Panthers.

Adriana Barton had two RBIs and Madelyn Chambers went 2 for 2 with two doubles for Brooke Point.

R H E Brooke Point 012 00 — 3 6 4 Massaponax 273 2x — 14 14 0

L. KING, L. Halston (2) and Madelyn Chambers. RACHEL WOOD and Sarah Wallace.

Mountain View 6, Colonial Forge 2: Mountain View picked up a Commonwealth District win.

Madeline Smith, MacKenzie Riley, Makayla Taylor and Isabella Colangelo each had a hit for Colonial Forge. Kaci Stephenson pitched four innings and took the loss.

Courtland 7, Spotsylvania 6: Allison Thrift drove in Maddie Dunavant and Olivia Roudabush in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Courtland a walk-off Battlefield District win.

Lily Thompson hit her first career homer for the Cougars with the game tied in the fifth and later drove in two more runs with a sixth-inning double.

Nyla Brown was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Mylia Knight had two hits and two RBIs for Spotsylvania.

R H E Spotsylvania 000 100 5 — 6 10 4 Courtland 000 032 2 — 7 9 0

Morgan Maslock, ZOE PRICE (6) and C. Craft. OLIVIA ROUDABUSH and M. Dickhute.

BOYS' SOCCER

Chancellor 5, Eastern View 0: Erick Navarro Zelaya tallied four goals and an assist, and Keenan Parker provided two assists to help Chancellor secure a Battlefield District win.

Noah Lohr also scored, while Andrew Christman and Aidan Buhmann supplied assists for the Chargers.

Eastern View (2-8) visits Caroline on Thursday and the Chargers (7-3-1) host Spotsylvania on Friday.

Courtland 4, Spotsylvania 1: Yadi Padilla and Kyle Gran each scored twice to lead Courtland to a Battlefield District win. Padilla, Morgan Lehocky and Adrian Velez added assists for the Cougars (8-2, 7-1), who entertain James Monroe on Thursday.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Colonial Forge 3, Mountain View 2: Ava Kertgate, Maria Walsh and Maci Landel each scored goal, and Morgan Mesterhazy provided an assist to led the Colonial Forge offense in a Commonwealth District win.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Mountain View 17, Riverbend 14: Mountain View edged past Riverbend in a tight game, pulling away late for a Commonwealth District win.

Logan Eastman registered nine goals and three assists to lead Riverbend. Parker Brown added four goals and two assists, and Conlon McNally scored once.

BOYS' TENNIS

Brooke Point 9, Massaponax 0

Singles: Jacob Scott (BP) d. Cameron Jennings 10-0; Luke Jasso (BP) d. Max Butler (M) 11-10; Dietor Kufnor (BP) d. Marco Bautista 11-9; Langston Spenser Hamm (BP) d. Izait Bautista 10-6; Lucas Cedeno Villagas (BP) d. Ryan Ho 10-5; Taylin Young (BP) d. Ibrahim Conteh 10-2.

Doubles: Scott/Kufnor (BP) d. Jennings/Butler 10-4; Jasso/Spencer Hamm (BP) d. Bautista/Bautista 10-7; Thomas/Alexander (BP) d. Ho/Conteh 10-4.