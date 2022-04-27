Wednesday, April 27 high school sports roundup: Culpeper softball defeats Caroline

Aubree Eckard finished 5 for 5, including two doubles, and knocked in two run while scoring twice to help visiting Culpeper get a 16–8 Battlefield District softball win over Caroline on Wednesday.

Shelby Wood added a 4-for-5 effort along with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Blue Devils. Susie Ishamel added three hits.

Nya Howard finished 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored for Caroline. Madison Taylor, Codi Dudley, Madison Carter-Mayo and Tabitha Garris added two hits each.

R H E Culpeper 067 010 2 — 16 18 1 Caroline 311 300 0 — 8 13 2

Susie Ishamel, HAILEY METZGER (4) and Aubree Eckard, Ishamel (4). Codi DUDLEY, Grace Shannon (2), Tabitha Garris (3) and Madison Taylor.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

SPOTSYLVANIA 5, CHANCELLOR 4

Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Sidney Wright 8-1; Lea Perez (Ch) d. Emmy Harold 8-5; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Jocelyn Elgati 9-8 (10-8); Abby Rose (Sp) d. Emily Tiller 8-4; Sandy Medley (Sp) d. Yao Yao Jing 8-6; Emelia Mabie (Sp) d. Dallas McGurl 8-5.

Doubles: Margelos/Perez/ d. Wright/Harold 8-3; Elgeti/Tiller (Ch) d. Nelson/Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-4; Rose/Medley (Sp) d. McGurl/Cydni Battle 8-3.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4

Singles: Kaitlyn Williams (MV) d. Michelle Choi 8-1; Rachel Regling (CF) d. Serena Singh 9-7; Katelynn Calvert (MV) d. Adele Bloom 8-3; Brianna Wahl (CF) d. Dawn Forrest 8-6; Jasmine Muturi (MV) d. Madison Brewer 8-3; Megan Calvert (MV) d. Avery Lieser 8-0.

Doubles: Williams/Megan Soderholm (MV) d. Choi/Bloom 8-4; Regling/Wahl (CF) d. Muturi/Calvert 9-8 (7-4); Brewer/Lieser (CF) d. Forrest/Ashlyn Fields 8-6.

COURTLAND 7, JAMES MONROE 2

Singles: Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Bella McDermott 8-3; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Gia McDermott 8-5; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Adele Granger 8-1; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Olivia Adams 8-4; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Addi Gleason 8-6; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Rebecca Sniffen 8-4.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (Sp) d. Watkins/Shea 9-7; Stapleton/Snow (Ct) d. G. McDermott/Kingsley 8-3; Granger/Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Sniffen/Hayleigh Rider 8-2.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (9-1) host Riverbend on Thursday, while the Cougars (9-2, 9-1) visit Chancellor on Monday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Drew DeFilippo 8–1; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Jordan Low 8–1; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Ben Lambert 8–0; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Satchel Bowling 8–3; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Tyler Baker 8–6; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Aiden Walters 8–6.

Doubles: Young/Lacey (Ch) d. DeFilippo/Low 8–0; Sites/Aiden McLaughlin (Ch) d. Lambert/Baker 8–3; Fallon/Kemp (Ch) d. Bowling/Walters 8–1.

KING GEORGE 9, CULPEPER 0

Singles: Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Hudon Lake 8-0; Chase Linda (KG) d. Gavin Seely 8-1; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Eli Harringtonl (C) 8-1; Kevin Myers (KG) d. Cooper Bailey 8-1; Stephen Bartyczak (KG) d. JJ Gonzalez 8-0; Kenneth Chan (KG) d. Kian Nichol 8-1.

Doubles: Max Freitag/Buckwalter (KG) d. Hudson/Gavinr 8-3; Bartyczak/Chan (KG) d. Harrington/Gonzalez 8-1; Kaden Murphy/Myers (KG) d. Bailey/Nichol 8-1.

GOLF

FCS VS. ATLANTIC SHORES

Joey Priebe carded a 44 to win medalist honors for Fredericksburg Christian, but the Eagles fell to visiting Atlantic Shores Christian 193-206 at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.

Dylan Holyfield (49), Kate Blalock (56) and Camden Gray (57) had the other counting scores in the “A teams” match.

Atlantic Shores also prevailed in the “B teams” match 231-234. Anna Updike (57), Payton Meadows (57), Taso Garloch (60) and Zach Shively (60) scored for FCS in that match.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 8, HARRISONBURG 0

The Wildcats earned the non-conference victory on the road.

Annaliese Becker earned the shut out victory in goal, Hailey Baltzelle scored three goals and had one assist, Hannah Taylor scored two goals, Hannah Russ and Chelsie Bonilla each scored a goal, and Lauren Forgas earned two assists and one goal.

Mountain View (6-4-1) will host Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

NORTH STAFFORD 4, GAINESVILLE 1

The Wolverines earn the victory at home in a non-conference match against the Cardinals.

Jasmine Williams led the Wolverines with two goals and one assist, Maci McDowell and Caitlyn Spencer added one goal each, and Brianna Sabatino earned one assists.

The Cardinals lone goal scorer was Caroline Tribett.

North Stafford (3-7) will host Colonial Forge on Friday.

SOFTBALL

RIVERBEND 5, NORTH STAFFORD 4

The Bears earn the Commonwealth District victory in extra innings on the road against the Wolverines.

Trinity Lamberton hit a go-ahead triple in the top of the eighth inning to score Lainey Mutter. Isabella Barber added a solo home run for the Bears.

Abby Morris led the Wolverines at the plate with a single and triple, and Phoebe Hughes added a single and double.

North Stafford (4-5) will travel to Colonial Forge on Friday.

R H E Riverbend 000 000 4 1 — 5 10 2 North Stafford 004 000 0 0 — 4 7 4

EMILY DAMERON, and Hannah Rubino. KAYLIE DECHICCHIS, and C.D. Hughes.

BASEBALL

MASSAPONAX 8, NORTH STAFFORD 2

The Panthers earned the Commonwealth District victory at home over the visiting Wolverines.

Carter Cashin led the Panthers with eights strikeouts on the mound allowing four his. Cashin also had a double and two RBI’s at the plate.

Kaiden Rosenbaum hit a two-run home run and earned three stolen bases and Jaden Greene went 3-4 with a triple, RBI, and two runs in the victory for Massaponax.

Keenan Fulwood, Pearson Ward, Charles Zappa, and Casey Fletcher each had a hit for North Stafford.

R H E North Stafford 000 010 1 — 2 4 2 Massaponax 104 003 x — 8 10 4

PEARSON WARD, Charles Zappa (4), and Blain Kurucz. CARTER CASHIN, and Christion Grzyb.