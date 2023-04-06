BASEBALL

Riverbend 3, Stafford 2: Luke Alexander struck out nine in a complete game and Billy Fluharty drove in two run in the Bears' Commonwealth District victory.

Chase Johnson added two hits and scored one run for Stafford.

R H E Stafford 000 011 0 – 2 8 3 Riverbend 030 000 X – 3 7 2

CONNOR SMITH, John Bourne (4), Charlie Richwine (6), and Aiden Palmer. LUKE ALEXANDER and Collin Snyder.

Culpeper 6, Spotsylvania 3: Kahner Moss went 2 for 3 and Gavin Alvarado was 2 for 4, each with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, in Culpeper's Battlefield District win.

Roscoe Croushorn added two hits and two RBIs, and Adam Gessler contributed two hits, a run scored and an RBI for the Blue Devils (5-3, 3-2).

Jayden Shepherd had two hits for the Knights.

R H E Spotsylvania 010 020 0 — 3 5 2 Culpeper 114 000 x — 6 9 4

PATRICK DePUE, John Killian (3) and n/a. NATHAN AMOS, Jonas Franti (6) and n/a.

Mountain View 16, North Stafford 4: Caleb Ramsey was 3 for 5 and Nic Muratore went 3 for 3, each adding two runs scored and an RBI, to help visiting Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.

Hunter Butler added homer and a doubled, four RBIs and two runs scored, and Robert Chapman provided a homer and a single, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Wildcats (5-3, 3-1).

Chase Krause had two hits and Casey Fletcher added two RBIs for the Wolverines.

R H E Mountain View 150 037 — 16 16 0 North Stafford 000 013 — 4 5 2

OWEN CORCORAN, Matthew McCauley (5) and Robert Chapman, Timothy Hootselle. PEARSON WARD, Michael Schwarzbaugh (3), Jacob Tedeschi (6), Chase Krause (6) and Lucas Schroeder.

SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 18, Trinity Christian 0: Cassie Miller went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs, while Scarlett Whittaker and Rylie Johnson also homered to help Fredericksburg Christian cruise to a win.

Emma Minnick went 4 for 4, while Madi Kamphuis, Whittaker and Johnson each finished with multiple hits as the Eagles totaled 17 hits for the game. Whittaker also struck out 13 on the mound in the five-inning game.

SOFTBALL

North Stafford 2, Mountain View 1: Madison Bachman hit a solo home run in a losing cause for the Wildcats.

R H E Mountain View 000 001 0 – 1 4 5 North Stafford 000 020 X – 2 7 3



Spotsylvania 15, Culpeper 1: Nyla Brown led the Knights going 5 for 6 with three RBIs to help defeat the Blue Devils on the road.

Alexis Roberts earned two hits and two RBIs, Calleigh Craft went 2 for 4 with one RBI and Morgan Maslock added two hits at the plate and seven strikeouts in the circle.

R H E Spotsylvania 115 101 6 – 15 17 1 Culpeper 000 000 1 – 1 8 6

MORGAN MASLOCK and Calleigh Craft. HAILEY METZGER, Melia Mindock (5), and Susan Ishmael.

Colonial Forge 8, Brooke Point 4: Madeline Smith collected three of the Eagles' 12 hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in an eight-run seventh-inning rally. Hailey Hernandez, MacKenzie Riley and winning pitcher Kaci Stephenson had two hits each.

R H E Colonial Forge 000 011 8 – 8 12 0 Brooke Point 000 400 0X – 4 6 3





GIRLS' LACROSSE

Stafford 15, James Monroe 7: Jordan Fitzgerald led the Indians with six goals and four assists in a non-district road victory over the Yellow Jackets.

EV McConnell scored two goals and had three assists, Julia Etu and Maddie Patton each earned three goals, and Emma Miller contributed one goal for Stafford.

Angelina Baldwin led James Monroe with two goals and one assist, Addie Oakes and Sally Beringer each had two goals, and Lauren Holland also scored.

Mountain View 17, Riverbend 7: Ava Windham's seven goals helped the Wildcats earn a Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Bears.

Gabby Bartels, Olivia Wahlin and Mary Wahlin each scored three goals and Ava Verzosa added one.

Ava Treakle led Riverbend with three goals and two assists, Amalia Kilcourse scored three goals, and Ryleigh McNally added onel.

Colonial Forge 21, Massaponax 4: Avery Hartenstein amassed five goals and seven assists to lead Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District win.

Vanessa Ronsholdt and Sophie Crane also scored five times each for the Eagles. Roxanne Stone had two goals, and Chloe Ronsholdt with a goal and two assists. Maddy Tlapa, Ella Bergo and Addie Bergo also scored. Goalie Sarah Wilhelm made six saves.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 13, Massaponax 4: Cael Sandberg had five goals and Kevin McGowan three to lead visiting Colonial Forge to a Commonwealth District win.

Joey Scullion and Ryan Bondgren each scored twice and Mike Zant once for the Eagles.

BOYS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 2, Colonial Forge 1: Marcello-Rodriguez-Munoz and Parker Hall each had a goal and an assist in the Black-Hawks' Commonwealth District win, and Andrew Caley made nine saves in goal. Angel Espinal Rios scored for the Eagles.

James Monroe 16, North Stafford 5: Luke Dumont scored five times as the Yellow Jackets earned a non-district win. Wilson Hall and Jack Billingsley each added three goals and Evan Craig and and Matthew Franklin had two apiece. River Lingo also scored.

BOYS' TENNIS

Brooke Point 5, Colonial Forge 4

Singles: Sam Orton (CF) d. Jacob Scott, 11-10 (4-7); Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Dieter Kufuor, 10-3; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Luke Jasso, 10-6; Langston Hamm (BP) d. Sunjae Kim, 10-1; Luke Thomas (BP) d. Hector Colon-Santiago, 10-8; Chase Alexander (BP) d. Carson Crawford, 11-10 (8-6).

Doubles: Scott/Kufuor (BP) d. Orton/Kaczmar, 10-5; Brickl/Kim (CF) d. Jasso/Hamm, 10-3; Thomas/Alexander (BP) d. Crawford/Santiago, 10-4.

Spotsylvania 8, Culpeper 1

Singles: Drew DiFlippo (Sp) d. Gavin Seely, 8-0; Kayden Lawston (Cu) d. Jordan Low, 8-5; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Blake Shaffer, 8-4; Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Thomas Harrington, 8-3; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. Cooper Bailey, 8-2; Zach Webner (Sp) d. Nicholas Luces, 8-1.

Doubles: DiFlippo/Bowling (Sp) d. Seely/Lawston, 8-5; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Bailey/Shaffer, 8-1; Andrew Hall/Evan Guydo (Sp) d. Kian Nicol/Luces, 9-8 (10-6).

Courtland 7, Chancellor 2

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Ct) d. Joshua Young 8-0; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Fred Klein 9-7; Landon Perdue (Ct) d. Owen Kemp 9-7; Jack Hayden (Ct) d. Dakota Haynes 8-0; Alex Kourouklis (Ct) d. Logan Dillard 8-0; Jamison Aiken (Ct) d. Ben Phillips 8-0.

Doubles: Kozhoev/Klein (Ct) d. Fallon/Kemp 8-2; Young/Haynes (Ch) d. Hayden/Aiken 8-5; Perdue/Butterfield (Ct) d. Dillard/Phillips 8-3.

Riverbend 8, Stafford 1

Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Aashray Somu 10-1; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Xander Beamon 10-4; Robert Calvert (St) d. Charlie 10-3; Joshua Bartlet (Rb) d. Jahrome Fletcher 10-6; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Justin Murray 10-6; Luke Degallery (Rb) d. Vinny Candela 10-0.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Spotsylvania 6, Culpeper 3

Singles: Sidney Wright (Sp) d. Allyson Williams, 8-2; Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) d. Kayla Cepeda, 8-3; Jasmin Malone (Cu) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger, 8-4; Michaela Castle-Bruce (Sp) d. Bianca Luces, 8-6; Savannah Orrock (Sp) d. Olivia Davis, 8-5; Simrah Sikander (Cu) d. Katey Clemovich 8-4.

Doubles: Wright/Nelson (Sp) d. Williams/Cepeda, 8-1; Fredenberger/Orrock (Sp) d. Malone/Luces 9-8; Davis/Sikander (Cu) d. Cassidy Ross/Sydney Forrest. 8-1.

James Monroe 7, Eastern View 2

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Gia McDermott, 8-0; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Elle Castro, 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Brooke Galvin, 8-5; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Emily Wortman, 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Ava Conway, 8-4; Marley Kidd (EV) d. Vickie Lang, 8-2.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. McCoy/Wortman, 8-4; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Galvin/Conway, 8-2; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Kidd/Bittle, 8-5.

Mountain View 9, North Stafford 0

Singles: Jasmine Muturi (MV) d. Andres Loza Vargas 8-1; Megan Soderholm (MV) d. Moadnia Romulus 8-1; Meagan Calvert (MV) d. Erikia Zillner 8-1; Victoria Paraga (MV) d. Kylie Harris 8-0; Ashlyn Fields (MV) d. Tugei Yasvai 8-4; Elyse Lohmeyer (MV) d. Octivia Counts 8-2.

Doubles: Muturi/Soderholm (MV) d. Loza Vargas/Harris 8-0; Calvert/Paraga (MV) d. Romulus/Zillner 8-0; Lohmeyer/Sabrina Slusser (MV) d. Counts/Maria Stocklund 8-2.

GOLF

Steward 172, FCS 195: Drake Morris led Fredericksburg Christian with a 44. Joey Priebe shot 48, Kate Blalock 50 and Dylan Holyfield 53.