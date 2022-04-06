Wednesday, April 6 high school sports roundup: Colonial Forge's Ronsholdts connect for winner in third OT

Chloe Ronsholdt scored off an assist from Vanessa Ronsholdt in the third overtime to lift Colonial Forge to a 14-13 Commowealth District girls lacrosse win over visiting Mountain View on Wednesday night.

Vanessa Ronsholdt, Avery Hartenstein and Faith Piser scored four goals each, while Chloe Ronsholdt had two for the Eagles. Roxy Stone and Ellen Chown provided assists.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

JAMES MONROE 19, FAUQUIER 6

Lil Watkins made eight saves in goals and James Monroe was led defensively by Izzy Muraca and Payton Billingsley in a home win.

Sarah Rigual and Sally Beringer scored four goals each, with Addie Oakes and Ciaran Cubbage notching three each for the Yellow Jackets. Celia Constantine had two with Grace Maynard, Lillian Hutcherson and Katie Fidler each scoring once.

Oakes added three assists, Maynard two, and Rigual, Cubbage, and Hutcherson one each for JM, which visits Stafford on Monday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 9, COURTLAND

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Jackson Kourouklis 8-2; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Cameron Crabtree 8-1; Evan Garland (Ch) d. Kevin Cool 8-0; Trent Sites (Ch) d. Ethan Furr 8-0; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Elias Geter 8-0; Aiden McCloughlin (Ch) d. Josh Jones 8-0.

Doubles: Young/Lacey (Ch) d. Kourouklis/Furr 8-0; Garland/Sites (Ch) d. Crabtree/Cool 8-0; Fallon/Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Geter/Jones 8-2.

SPOTSYLVANIA 5, CULPEPER 4

Singles: Drew DiFelippo (Sp) d. Hudson Luke 8-6; Gavin Seely (Cu) d. Jordan Low 8-2; Eli Harrington (Cu) d. Ben Lambert 8-3; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Cooper Bailey 8-3; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. JJ Gonzalez 8-2; Stephen Csantos (Cu) d. Aiden Walkers 8-6.

Doubles: Luke/Seely (Cu) d. DiFelippo/Lambert 9-8 (7-3); Low/Bowling (Sp) d. Harrington/Bailey 8-5; Baker/Walters (Sp) d. Gonzalez/Csantos 8-5.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

CULPEPER 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Leann Jolie Kari 8-2; Lauren Bates (Cu) d. Sidney Wright 8-1; Ashley Lauritzen (Cu) d. Emmy Harold 8-3; Allie Williams (Cu) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-5; Abby Rose (Sp) d. Kiley Amos 8-2; Giulia Pontisori (Cu) d. Sandy Medley 10-8.

Doubles: Cuman/Bates (Cu) d. Harold/Wright 8-0; Lauritzen/Williams (Cu) d. Rose/Nelson 8-5; Amos/Pontisori (Cu) d. Fredenberger/Mabie 8-5.

COURTLAND 9, CHANCELLOR 0

Singles: Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Rachel Margelos 8-1 Mac Watkins (Co) d. Lea Perez 8-2 Adele Granger (Co) d. Jocelyn Elgeti 8-0 Madison Shea (Co) d. Emily Tiller 8-0 Natalie Holt (Co) d. YaoYao Jing 8-0 Libby Snow (Co) d. Dallas McGun 8-0

Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Co) d. Margelos/Perez 8-1 Charlotte Young/ Maddie Lawson (Co) d. Elgeti/Tiller 8-1 Molly Buckingham/Kelsie Ashwood (Co) d. King/McGun 8-0

Next match: The COugars (3-2, 3-1) visit Caroline on Monday.

STAFFORD 9, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Michelle Choi 8-2; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Rachel Regling 8-4; Clara Szlyk (St) d. Adelle Bloom 8-4; Isabella Rouse (St) d. Brianna Wahl 8-0; Hannah Tse (St) d. Avery Lieser 8-1; Anna Wheatley (St) d. Madison Brewer 8-3.

Doubles: L. Rouse/I. Rouse (St) d. Choi/Bloom 8-2; Loncar/Doty (St) d. Regling/Wahl 8-5; Tse/Szlyk (St) d. Lieser/Brewer 8-2.

GIRLS' SOCCER

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 1, SETON 1

Taylor Thomas scored Fredericksburg Christian’s off an assist from Ally Hopkins, and goalie Bella Izadi registered five saves in a tie against Seton.

The Eagles host Summit on Thursday.

COURTLAND 3, CHANCELLOR 1

Amber Ignudo scored twice and goalie Jorgia Winn collected six saves to help homestanding Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Madison Early scored the other goal for the Cougars (4-1-1, 3-0-1) with assists going to Lauren Thamvanthongkham, Delaney Holloran and Macy Shropshire.

Courtland visits Caroline on Tuesday.

GOLF

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 200, FRED. CHRISTIAN 203

Fredericksburg Christian’s Joey Priebe won medalist honors with a score of 43, but host Trinity Christian got the team win at Army Navy Country Club in Fairfax.

Other scorers for the Eagles were Luca Salafia with a 50, Dylan Holyfield with a 52 and Kate Blalock with a 58.