GOLF

Mountain View 166, Brooke Point 206: R.J. Pearson and John Gallagher shared medalist honors with 41s at The Gauntlet to lead the Wildcats to a Commonwealth District dual-match victory.

Mountain View (166): R.J. Pearson 41, John Gallagher 41, Makenly Tidwell 42, Eli Reich 42.

Brooke Point (206): Johnathan Taylor 48, Michael Craddock 49, Tanner Wagstaff 52, Colin Martin 57.

Stafford 179, North Stafford 208: Luke Szlyk carded a 43 to earn medalist honors and help Stafford earn a Commonwealth District win at Augustine Golf Course.

Stafford (179): Luke Szlyk 43, Ashton Shifflett 44, Trevor Willis 46, Jesse Chewning 46.

North Stafford (208): Zach Carter 45, Collin Merk 53, Ava Gauthier 54, Zeke Johnson 57.

Next match: The Indians (1-0) play Riverbend at Gauntlet Golf Club on Monday.

Tuesday’s results

King George 182, Caroline 207: Caleb Bardine earned medlaist honors with a 41 a Mattaponi Springs as the Foxes won a Battlefield District dual match.

King George (182): Caleb Bardine 41, Michael Sevier 45, Tyler Truslow 47, Daniel Boyd 49.

Caroline (207): Tavaris Parker 49, Clayton Perry 51, Gordon Storke 52, Tyler Calhoun 55.