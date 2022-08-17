 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday, Aug. 17 high school golf roundup

  • 0

Robbie Brown carded a 39 to earn medalist honors and help Spotsylvania defeat James Monroe for a Battlefield District win on the Island Nine at Meadows Farms on Wednesday.

The Knights host King George on Monday.

Spotsylvania (167): Robbie Brown 39, Wyatt Brown 41, CT Reed 42, Caleb Brown 45.
James Monroe (172): Nathan Scharf 42, Palmer van Zandt 43, William Payne 43, Piper Kingsley 44.

EASTERN VIEW 157, KING GEORGE 179

Jason Mills record a scored of 37 to capture medalist hones and lead visiting Eastern View to a Battlefield District win at Fredericksburg Country Club.

Eastern View (157): Jason Mills 37, Gaige Robson 39, Peter Scott 39, Julius Ferlazzo 42.

People are also reading…

King George (179): Michael Sevier 42, Caleb Bardine 42, Zach Farland 43, Mason Nicoletti 52.

STAFFORD 175, MASSAPONAX 234

Luke Szlyk and Landon Delozier tied for medalist honors with 42s to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District win at Lee’s Hill.

Also scoring for the Indians were Aidan Sutton with a 44 and Logan Janis with a 47.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VHSL realignment plans affect several area schools

VHSL realignment plans affect several area schools

Thanks to changes in projected enrollment figures, Colonial Forge would move down from its spot as the area’s only Class 6 school to Class 5. Meanwhile, county rivals Brooke Point, Mountain View and Stafford would move up from Class 5 to 6 and compete in Region 6B.

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert