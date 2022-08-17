Wednesday, Aug. 17 high school golf roundup

Robbie Brown carded a 39 to earn medalist honors and help Spotsylvania defeat James Monroe for a Battlefield District win on the Island Nine at Meadows Farms on Wednesday.
The Knights host King George on Monday.
Spotsylvania (167): Robbie Brown 39, Wyatt Brown 41, CT Reed 42, Caleb Brown 45.
James Monroe (172): Nathan Scharf 42, Palmer van Zandt 43, William Payne 43, Piper Kingsley 44.
EASTERN VIEW 157, KING GEORGE 179
Jason Mills record a scored of 37 to capture medalist hones and lead visiting Eastern View to a Battlefield District win at Fredericksburg Country Club.
Eastern View (157): Jason Mills 37, Gaige Robson 39, Peter Scott 39, Julius Ferlazzo 42.
People are also reading…
King George (179): Michael Sevier 42, Caleb Bardine 42, Zach Farland 43, Mason Nicoletti 52.
STAFFORD 175, MASSAPONAX 234
Luke Szlyk and Landon Delozier tied for medalist honors with 42s to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District win at Lee’s Hill.
Also scoring for the Indians were Aidan Sutton with a 44 and Logan Janis with a 47.